Fernando Da Cruz on Kaizer Chiefs Toyota Cup win, the Bradley Cross injury and starting the 'marathon in the championship'
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The match report
Kaizer Chiefs edged Scottland FC 1-0 on Sunday afternoon in Rustenburg to lift the Toyota Cup and round off their pre-season preparations on a winning note.
Amakhosi threatened early when Albert Manenji was booked for bringing down Thabiso Monyane just outside the box, earning the defender a yellow card in the opening exchanges.
Mfundo Vilakazi's resulting free-kick found Lebohang Maboe, whose effort was cleared by the visitors' defence.
Vilakazi then opened the scoring in the 16th minute, beating Talbert Shumba and firing home to give Chiefs the lead.
The Zimbabwean outfit tested Brandon Petersen on a few occasions, but the Glamour Boys captain stood firm between the posts to preserve Chiefs' 1-0 lead heading into the halftime break.
Fernando Da Cruz's side created several chances after the break but lacked the clinical edge to add to their solitary goal, ultimately settling for a 1-0 victory.
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Praise for Mfundo Vilakazi
Speaking to SABC Sport after the final whistle, head coach Fernando Da Cruz highlighted the physical challenges his side faced against a match-fit opponent.
"It was a difficult game because they played two different elevens and have a different physical status than us because they are in season and we are in pre-season.
"I’m very happy with Vilakazi because he worked a lot defensively but he was able to score also," the Frenchman said.
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Bradley Cross injury concern and squad depth
While the victory was a welcome sight for the Chiefs faithful, the afternoon was marred by a potential injury setback for Bradley Cross.
The defender was forced off the pitch before the halftime interval, sparking fears regarding his availability for the upcoming Betway Premiership opener.
Addressing the situation, Da Cruz stated: “It’s a very important player for us, but he had a short pre-season so we need to take time out and see him in some few weeks.
"It was a difficult week, but today was a collective win and the player who went in helped the player who was in the starting eleven so it’s very important the mindset of our team."
- Kaizer Chiefs
Preparing for the championship marathon
With the pre-season curtain now closed, the focus shifts entirely to the start of the competitive domestic season.
Chiefs are set to begin their league campaign this coming Saturday, and the technical team is already plotting their path forward.
The objective remains clear: to restore the Soweto giants to their former glory and compete at the highest level throughout the season.
Da Cruz understands that the long season ahead will require tactical flexibility and physical resilience from his entire playing roster.
Looking ahead to the immediate future and the start of the league schedule, Da Cruz outlined the plan for the coming days as the team heads back to the training ground.
"The first step is the recovery in the next few days and after that we prepare the next game on Saturday because we start our marathon in the championship," the coach concluded.
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