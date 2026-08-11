Fernando Da Cruz offers Kaizer Chiefs injury update on key stars ahead of Sekhukhune United and Mamelodi Sundowns tests - 'It will be a tough week for us'

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Fernando Da Cruz has revealed a major injury setback for key stars, piling early pressure on the newly appointed mentor in a congested fixture week.

Amakhosi suffered a disappointing 1-0 defeat against Lamontville Golden Arrows, which sent them crashing out of the MTN8 tournament at the first hurdle.

In the match played at the FNB Stadium, a second-half strike by Khulekani Shezi settled the contest and left the home supporters frustrated.

Confirming the fitness issues that plagued his selection, Da Cruz explained that two of his most creative outlets were sidelined during the final preparations for the cup tie.

The coach stated: "First thing, [Flavio] Silva got hurt yesterday [Saturday] at training, matchday minus one.

"So, we have three games in six days, and we prefer to be careful with him - the same thing for [Ethan] Chislett also.



