Fernando Da Cruz offers Kaizer Chiefs injury update on key stars ahead of Sekhukhune United and Mamelodi Sundowns tests - 'It will be a tough week for us'
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Amakhosi suffer double injury blow
Kaizer Chiefs head coach Fernando Da Cruz has revealed a major injury setback for key stars, piling early pressure on the newly appointed mentor in a congested fixture week.
Amakhosi suffered a disappointing 1-0 defeat against Lamontville Golden Arrows, which sent them crashing out of the MTN8 tournament at the first hurdle.
In the match played at the FNB Stadium, a second-half strike by Khulekani Shezi settled the contest and left the home supporters frustrated.
Confirming the fitness issues that plagued his selection, Da Cruz explained that two of his most creative outlets were sidelined during the final preparations for the cup tie.
The coach stated: "First thing, [Flavio] Silva got hurt yesterday [Saturday] at training, matchday minus one.
"So, we have three games in six days, and we prefer to be careful with him - the same thing for [Ethan] Chislett also.
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Tactical rotations and squad depth
Da Cruz was forced to reshuffle his pack due to the sudden pre-match injuries, handing starting opportunities to attacking players like Nkosingiphile Ngcobo and Wandile Duba.
The tactician also used the cup tie to hand minutes to some of his new signings, introducing highly-rated winger Langelihle Phili off the bench for his official debut.
However, the coach clarified that not every absence was due to injury, stressing that rotation is necessary given the heavy load of the South African football calendar in its first month.
"For players like [Asanele] Velebayi and Pule Mmodi, it’s our choice [to not include them in Sunday’s game], but also we have three games in six days.
"So, we will need the whole squad for these three games because it will be a tough week for us.
“We also missed other players who are injured.
"They are in rehabilitation and periodisation, but it’s interesting for the players who are available at the moment, and they would come back step by step."
Phili makes debut
One of the few talking points for Chiefs fans was the debut of Langelihle Phili, who joined the club from Stellenbosch earlier in the week.
The youngster was introduced in the second half as the Amakhosi chased an equaliser, showing flashes of the talent that prompted the Soweto giants to secure his signature.
Addressing the progress of his new signings, the coach noted that integration is a process that cannot be rushed.
“They are coming into the team step-by-step, Phili needs to work physically again a little bit and to understand also our modern game, but they will come step-by-step,” Da Cruz said.
A grueling schedule ahead for Chiefs
The unexpected early exit from the MTN8 competition leaves the Soweto giants with plenty of questions to answer regarding their squad depth and tactical sharpness in front of goal after losing a match where they had 21 shots against their opponent's seven.
The pressure is mounting on the technical team to find a winning formula quickly, as the club cannot afford to let their domestic campaign slip away so early in the season.
The Glamour Boys have an immediate chance at redemption in their next fixture when they play against former co-coach Cedric Kaze's Sekhukhune United on Wednesday night at FNB Stadium, where three points will be considered essential to calm the nerves of the demanding fanbase.
This upcoming midweek clash is quickly followed by the ultimate test of their credentials on Saturday August 15 when they face African champions Mamelodi Sundowns in a mouth-watering PSL encounter.
With Silva and Chislett facing a race against time to be fit for these high-stakes encounters, Da Cruz must rely on his new signings and broader squad to step up and deliver.
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