Fernando Da Cruz leads the race for Kaizer Chiefs head coach job as announcement expected to be made in the coming days

According to FARPost, Fernando Da Cruz has surged to the front of the queue to take over the reins at Kaizer Chiefs ahead of next season.

Following the departure of Nasreddine Nabi at the start of the 2025/26 PSL campaign, pressure has been mounting on the Motaung family to secure a coach capable of matching the stature of the Soweto giants.

In the interim, co-coaches Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef stepped in and guided Amakhosi to a top-three finish as well as qualification for the CAF Confederation Cup.

However, uncertainty lingered around the club’s long-term direction, with management previously stating a decision would only be made at the end of the season and a call that was later confirmed when the club announced the departure of both coaches last week ago.

Da Cruz is no stranger to Naturena, having previously served as an assistant coach at Chiefs before moving on to pursue opportunities elsewhere.