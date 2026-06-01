Fernando Da Cruz leads the race for Kaizer Chiefs head coach job as announcement expected to be made in the coming days
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The leading man for the job
According to FARPost, Fernando Da Cruz has surged to the front of the queue to take over the reins at Kaizer Chiefs ahead of next season.
Following the departure of Nasreddine Nabi at the start of the 2025/26 PSL campaign, pressure has been mounting on the Motaung family to secure a coach capable of matching the stature of the Soweto giants.
In the interim, co-coaches Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef stepped in and guided Amakhosi to a top-three finish as well as qualification for the CAF Confederation Cup.
However, uncertainty lingered around the club’s long-term direction, with management previously stating a decision would only be made at the end of the season and a call that was later confirmed when the club announced the departure of both coaches last week ago.
Da Cruz is no stranger to Naturena, having previously served as an assistant coach at Chiefs before moving on to pursue opportunities elsewhere.
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Familiarity and track record
The French mentor is no stranger to the high-pressure environments of elite African football.
Reportedly, he recently stepped down from his position as Technical Coach at the Royal Moroccan Football Federation to clear the path for a potential return to club management.
His previous experience at AS FAR has given him a unique insight into the standards required to compete at the top of the continent.
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Pre-season plans
Time is ticking at Naturena, with the club’s return to pre-season looming large.
The Soweto giants are working around the clock to finalise negotiations and lock in a new manager before the squad reports back from their break.
A high-profile pre-season tour of Germany is already on the cards for July, where the team will be thrown into the deep end against top European opposition as preparations for the new campaign intensify.
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A long-term project in Soweto
The appointment of Da Cruz is seen as a long-term play rather than a quick fix.
Sources suggest he is ready to commit to the project, with discussions revolving around a two-year contract with an option for an additional season, as per African Top Sports.
This stability is something the Amakhosi faithful have been craving after several seasons of inconsistency.
By bringing in a coach with a proven history of player development, tactical organization and with an inside knowlege of the club, Chiefs are hoping to finally reclaim their status as the dominant force in South African football.
The coming days will be crucial as the club finalises the details for the official announcement of their new mentor.