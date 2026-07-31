Fernando da Cruz addresses the gap in his club coaching career ahead of Kaizer Chiefs appointment – ‘You never forget how you train’
- Kaizer Chiefs
Addressing the coaching hiatus
The appointment of Fernando da Cruz at Naturena has raised eyebrows among sections of the Kaizer Chiefs faithful, primarily due to his recent career path.
Before arriving in South Africa, the Frenchman had not held a head coaching position since the 2022/23 campaign with Moroccan giants AS FAR, having spent time as a technical director and working within the Royal Moroccan Football Federation.
Reflecting on his recent history, the new Amakhosi boss insisted that his connection to the training pitch remained unbroken throughout his various tenures in North Africa.
"But before the Morocco Federation job, I trained AS FAR," he said, as reported by KickOff.
"So, I was at training every day and on the bench every week.
"During the job with the Royal Morocco Federation, I also went inside the training pitch because some of part of my job was on the pitch.”
- Backpage
Muscle memory and the bicycle analogy
For Da Cruz, returning to the high-intensity environment of a club like Kaizer Chiefs is less about rediscovering his skills and more about applying a philosophy that has never left him.
He equates the mechanics of coaching to basic motor skills, suggesting that the transition back to the dugout has been seamless during pre-season preparations at the club's headquarters.
"So, when I came to the pitch in Naturena it was natural like when you ride a bicycle.
"You never forget how you train," says Da Cruz.
By using this analogy, he hopes to reassure supporters that his tactical acumen and man-management skills are as sharp as ever.
- Kaizer Chiefs
Managing the weight of expectation
Stepping into the Kaizer Chiefs hot seat brings a unique level of scrutiny that many coaches find difficult to navigate.
With the club desperate to end a long-standing trophy drought and compete effectively in the CAF Confederation Cup, the margin for error is razor-thin.
"I’m ready for this pressure, I know that this is a job with a lot of pressure but there is no problem for me," Da Cruz stated when discussing the expectations placed upon him by the board and the fans.
"I’m used to managing this pressure around me, but we need our fans to push us to get the best results.”
A daunting debut against Kruger United
The real test for Da Cruz begins this Saturday at the Mbombela Stadium, where Chiefs kick off their domestic campaign against Kruger United.
It will be his first time leading a team from the bench in competitive action in three years, and the spotlight will be firmly fixed on his tactical setup and substitutions.
"When you do this job, you know it can go one way or the other, so I’m prepared for that.
"We will give the best every day in every game, so we need everyone around us to push up and have a positive environment around us,” says Da Cruz.
This pragmatism will be essential as he navigates a complex season where the club aims to move past the group stages of continental competition, secure domestic silverware and be a part of the league title equation.
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