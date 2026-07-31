Fernando da Cruz addresses the gap in his club coaching career ahead of Kaizer Chiefs appointment – ‘You never forget how you train’

The appointment of Fernando da Cruz at Naturena has raised eyebrows among sections of the Kaizer Chiefs faithful, primarily due to his recent career path.

Before arriving in South Africa, the Frenchman had not held a head coaching position since the 2022/23 campaign with Moroccan giants AS FAR, having spent time as a technical director and working within the Royal Moroccan Football Federation.

Reflecting on his recent history, the new Amakhosi boss insisted that his connection to the training pitch remained unbroken throughout his various tenures in North Africa.

"But before the Morocco Federation job, I trained AS FAR," he said, as reported by KickOff.

"So, I was at training every day and on the bench every week.

"During the job with the Royal Morocco Federation, I also went inside the training pitch because some of part of my job was on the pitch.”



