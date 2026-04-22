FCSB reveals Siyabonga Ngezana 'refuses to have surgery' as former Kaizer Chiefs defender is urged to 'to tell the truth' and open up if he has 2026 FIFA World Cup promises from Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos
- Siyabonga Ngezana
Ex-Chiefs defender back, surgery issue hanging
FCSB defender Siyabonga Ngezana was injured in January, leaving him requiring surgery on his knee.
But his club has just revealed that the Bafana Bafana defender has declined to undergo surgery.
This comes as he eyes going to the 2026 FIFA World Cup with Bafana and going under the knife could delay his recovery.
This would have seen him miss the World Cup.
The former Kaizer Chiefs defender is back and played for FCSB on Monday, for the first time since January.
- FCSB
Ngezana asked to be patient
"There will be matches in which we will call on him. We had a discussion, and I explained to him that he needs to be patient," Mirel Radoi said as per Soccer Laduma.
"There are still some things that we need to fix on the physical side. It was a long period during which he trained separately.
"Let's not try to put some players in a situation where we give them minutes and then they get injured."
- FCSB
'Ngezana has to tell the truth'
Ngezana has been encouraged to tell the truth if he has the promise of going to the World Cup from Bafana coach Hugo Broos.
"In every discussion I had with him, I told him that he had to tell the truth," Radoi added.
"If he has a promise from the national team that he can be called up only if he trains and doesn't miss matches, then we have no problems."
- FCSB
Selling the Bafana defender after the World Cup
Ngezana's FCSB future has been a subject of speculation, and the club is open to transferring him.
"It's in everyone's interest. You have to let him play for the national team, go to the World Cup, so you can sell him," Radoi concluded.
- FCSB
Ngezana refusing to undergo surgery
FCSB Chairman of the Board of Directors, Mihai Stoica has disclosed that Ngezana has refused to go under the knife.
"He's not punished. Mirel makes the team based on how the players perform in training," said Stoica.
"From what I've realised so far, it's more important how they perform during the week in training than how they played.
"He's injured! He refuses to have surgery, let's see when he'll play, if he'll play, or if his knee will hold up and he'll be fine."