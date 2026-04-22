FCSB reveals Siyabonga Ngezana 'refuses to have surgery' as former Kaizer Chiefs defender is urged to 'to tell the truth' and open up if he has 2026 FIFA World Cup promises from Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos

FCSB defender Siyabonga Ngezana was injured in January, leaving him requiring surgery on his knee.

But his club has just revealed that the Bafana Bafana defender has declined to undergo surgery.

This comes as he eyes going to the 2026 FIFA World Cup with Bafana and going under the knife could delay his recovery.

This would have seen him miss the World Cup.

The former Kaizer Chiefs defender is back and played for FCSB on Monday, for the first time since January.