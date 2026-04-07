Real Madrid are banking on a special bonus in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final clash against FC Bayern Munich.
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FC Bayern Munich reportedly tried to stop it! Real Madrid are banking on a special bonus in their home match against FCB
Real Madrid have obtained permission from UEFA to close the roof of the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu during Tuesday evening’s match (9pm in the live ticker). Real hope this will create an even more electric atmosphere, as the cheers from the home fans will be even louder than usual thanks to the roof covering the vast arena. The atmosphere created by the 84,000 spectators in the legendary stadium is set to become even more intimidating for the visitors from Munich.
According to Spanish media reports, Bayern are even said to have asked UEFA to prevent the roof from being closed and to play with the roof open instead. However, the FCB denied any such request to Sport1. Such a request would likely have had little chance of success anyway, as UEFA usually leaves the decision to play with the roof open or closed to the home clubs.
Moreover, it was pouring with rain in Madrid shortly before kick-off, which makes closing the roof sensible even from a neutral perspective.
- Getty Images Sport
Real Madrid sent Bayern Munich tumbling into the depths of despair in 2024 with the roof closed
Incidentally, Real had also decided to close the stadium roof during Munich’s most recent visit to the Spanish capital in early May 2024. The Blancos posted a photo from that match on X on Monday evening.
At the time, the closed roof brought Real luck. In the second leg of the 2023/24 Champions League semi-final, the Madrid side celebrated their dramatic progression to the final of Europe’s premier club competition. After a 2-2 draw in the first leg, it initially looked as though Bayern would progress when Alphonso Davies put the FCB ahead in the 68th minute. They held on until shortly before the end, before Joselu equalised in the 88th minute.
Instead of extra time, Bayern’s dream of reaching the final was dashed before the end of normal time, as Joselu struck again in the first minute of stoppage time. The striker, who moved to Al-Gharafa in Qatar the following summer, scored the winner in a 2-1 victory for the hosts, sending Real through to the final. There, as is well known, the Spaniards prevailed 2-0 against Borussia Dortmund to lift the trophy for the 15th time.
FC Bayern are slight favourites against Real Madrid
This year, manager Álvaro Arbeloa’s side are determined to win their 16th Champions League title. This would be all the more significant given that the Champions League could be Real’s last remaining chance of winning a trophy this season.
In the Copa del Rey, they suffered a sensational defeat in the round of 16 in mid-January against second-tier side Albacete; in LaLiga, following last Saturday’s surprise 1-2 defeat at relegation-threatened RCD Mallorca, Real are already seven points behind league leaders Barcelona with eight matchdays remaining.
Although Real are considered to have a good chance in this quarter-final clash, largely due to their successful history in Europe’s premier club competition, Bayern are slight favourites given their outstanding form. “For me, the most important thing is that we are fully focused on the toughest game you can have in Europe. In my mind, I simply want us to win, for the team not to be afraid here and to show what we’re capable of,” said FCB manager Vincent Kompany at Monday’s press conference.
In Madrid, Bayern are looking to secure a strong starting position for the second leg, which takes place in Munich next Wednesday. In the semi-finals, the winner of this tie will face either defending champions Paris Saint-Germain or Liverpool FC – and thus, in any case, another giant of European football.
The line-ups for Bayern Munich and Real Madrid
Real Madrid line-up:
GOAL
Andriy Lunin
DEFENCE
Trent Alexander-Arnold, Antonio Rüdiger, Dean Huijsen, Alvaro Carreras
MIDFIELD
Fede Valverde, Aurelien Tchouameni, Thiago Pitarch, Arda Güler
ATTACK
Kylian Mbappé, Vinícius Júnior
FC Bayern line-up:
GOALKEEPER
Manuel Neuer
DEFENCE
Konrad Laimer, Dayot Upamecano, Jonathan Tah, Josip Stanisic
MIDFIELD
Joshua Kimmich, Aleksandar Pavlovic – Michael Olise, Serge Gnabry, Luis Diaz
ATTACK
Harry Kane
- Getty Images Sport
FC Bayern Munich vs. Real Madrid: The last 5 encounters
Date
Competition
Match
18 April 2017
Champions League, quarter-final (second leg)
Real Madrid vs. FC Bayern 4–2 a.e.t.
25 April 2018
Champions League, semi-final (first leg)
FC Bayern vs. Real Madrid 1–2
1 May 2018
Champions League, semi-final (second leg)
Real Madrid vs. FC Bayern 2–2
30 April 2024
Champions League, semi-final (first leg)
FC Bayern vs. Real Madrid 2–2
8 May 2024
Champions League, semi-final (second leg)
Real Madrid vs. FC Bayern 2–1