FC Bayern Munich, news and rumours: €100 million for Bayer Leverkusen’s rising star? FCB sporting director Christoph Freund speaks out

Bayern Munich’s sporting director, Christoph Freund, has commented on the speculation surrounding alleged contact between the German record champions and Bayer Leverkusen striker Christian Kofane.

“I believe there are always discussions taking place in all sorts of directions, or that people talk to one another in the transfer market. But we have made no concrete statements on the matter. We do not engage in speculation or anything of the sort,” Freund explained at the press conference ahead of the FCB match against SC Freiburg.

In principle, FC Bayern would not be making any “statements or updates” regarding current transfer rumours, the Munich sporting director continued. “So we won’t be doing that here either.”

Earlier, Kofane’s agent Eric Depolo had revealed to the Daily Arsenal website that several top European clubs were interested in his client – including FC Bayern. Arsenal, in particular, had set their sights on the 19-year-old. “He is a €100 million player. With Kofane, Arsenal would have a top striker for the next ten years,” said Depolo.

The three-time Cameroon international moved from Spanish club Albacete Balompie to Leverkusen at the start of the season, with the German side investing around five million euros and securing his services until 2029. In 39 competitive matches to date, he has scored seven goals and provided eight assists across all competitions. His market value has risen sharply since then and currently stands at around 40 million euros.