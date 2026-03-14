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Leonard Prescott IMAGO / Passion2Press

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FC Bayern Munich, goalkeepers: Manuel Neuer and Jonas Urbig are injured – who is Leonard Prescott, the FCB substitute?

Following Neuer’s absence, a 16-year-old goalkeeping prodigy has suddenly found himself in the Bayern squad: who is Leonard Prescott, who was already on the bench for the Champions League match against Atalanta Bergamo?

Despite the 6-1 victory over Atalanta Bergamo in the Champions League, there are concerns at FC Bayern regarding the goalkeeping position. Jonas Urbig had to be taken to hospital immediately after the match following a collision that left him with a head injury. Vincent Kompany must now hope that, following Manuel Neuer’s injury (muscle tear), his second-choice goalkeeper will not also be sidelined for an extended period. Whilst Sven Ulreich is likely to step in against Bayer Leverkusen for the time being, a new face is also coming into focus: the talented goalkeeper Leonard Prescott was already in the squad for the first leg of the round of 16 against Atalanta. But who is this youngster who has suddenly found himself on the bench at FC Bayern?

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  • FC Bayern Munich, goalkeepers: Manuel Neuer and Jonas Urbig are injured – who is Leonard Prescott, the FCB substitute?

    According to the tz, FC Bayern have high hopes for young goalkeeper Leonard Prescott (16), who joined the club from 1. FC Union Berlin in 2023. The 1.96-metre-tall keeper is said to be a strong player, have good reflexes and “already exude a presence between the posts that even his older teammates would love to have”. According to insiders, he shows no obvious weaknesses.

    However, the report states that there are also several clubs interested in the talented goalkeeper, whose contract in Munich expires in 2027. According to the report, several “well-known clubs” have already expressed their interest to Prescott’s parents. The prospect of gaining regular playing time at professional level in the future is important to the goalkeeper of the German U17 national team. 

    At FC Bayern, the New York-born player features for the U19s in the DFB Youth League and the UEFA Youth League. Since this season, he has also been training regularly with the first team, alongside his role model Manuel Neuer.

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  • FC Bayern Munich, goalkeepers: Manuel Neuer and Jonas Urbig injured – The official line-up against Bayer Leverkusen

    • Starting XI: Ulreich – Stanisic, Upamecano, Tah, Laimer – Kimmich, Pavlovic, Olise, Karl, Luis Diaz – Jackson
    • Substitutes: Prescott, Guerreiro, Ofli, Bischof, Maycon Cardozo, Gnabry, Goretzka, Kane

    In addition to Neuer and Urbig, Alphonso Davies (thigh strain) and Jamal Musiala (ankle injury) are also out. Defender Hiroki Ito returned to team training for the first time on Thursday following his muscle tear. However, the match in Leverkusen is still too soon for the Japanese player.

  • Leonard Prescott: A Profile

    CountryGermany, USA
    Age16 (born on 23 September 2009)
    Height1.96 m
    PositionGoalkeeper
    Preferred footRight
    At FC Bayern since1 July 2025
    Previous clubUnion Berlin

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  • Germany v England - Men's U17 InternationalGetty Images Sport

    FC Bayern Munich, goalkeepers: Manuel Neuer and Jonas Urbig injured – Who is Leonard Prescott, the FCB substitute? – FC Bayern’s upcoming matches

    Date and timeCompetitionFixtureVenueTV broadcast
    Sat, 14 Mar 26, 18:30Bundesliga, Matchday 26Bayer 04 Leverkusen – FC Bayern MunichBayArenaSky
    Wed, 18 Mar 26, 21:00Champions League, Round of 16 (Second Leg)FC Bayern Munich – Atalanta BergamoAllianz ArenaDAZN
    Sat, 21 Mar 26, 15:30Bundesliga, Matchday 27FC Bayern Munich – 1. FC Union BerlinAllianz ArenaSky

  • FC Bayern: The league table ahead of the Bundesliga match against Bayer Leverkusen

    Pl.TeamCol.sHNGoalsGoal diff.Points
    1Bayern Munich (H)25213192:246866
    2Borussia Dortmund25167253:262755
    3TSG Hoffenheim25154653:332049
    4VfB Stuttgart (P)25145650:341647
    5RB Leipzig25145648:341447
    6Bayer 04 Leverkusen25135748:321644
    7Eintracht Frankfurt2598848:49-135
    8SC Freiburg2597937:42-534
    9FC Augsburg25941231:43-1231
    10Hamburger SV (N)25781028:36-829
    111. FC Union Berlin25771130:42-1228
    12Bor. Mönchengladbach25671228:43-1525
    13Werder Bremen25671229:45-1625
    141. FC Köln (A)25661334:43-924
    151. FSV Mainz 0525591129:41-1224
    16FC St. Pauli25661323:40-1724
    17VfL Wolfsburg25551534:55-2120
    181. FC Heidenheim25351724:57-3314
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