Fadlu Davids leaves Raja Club Athletic with former Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi waiting in the wings

While the results on the pitch ultimately led to this decision, the Moroccan giants were quick to show appreciation for the work done by the 45-year-old tactician.

Davids had been tasked with maintaining the club's status as a continental heavyweight, but two consecutive league defeats proved to be the breaking point for the hierarchy.

The club's statement continued: "The club extends its sincere thanks to Mr. Fadluraghman Davids for his period of work with the first team, wishing him and his technical staff the best of luck in their future professional careers.

"Raja Club Athletic reiterates its firm determination to continue working with complete dedication to fulfil the aspirations of its loyal fans and to achieve its desired objectives, in service of the club's prestige and its historic legacy."