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Fadlu Davids, Raja Casablanca, October 2025Raja Casablanca
Steve Blues

Fadlu Davids leaves Raja Club Athletic with former Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi waiting in the wings

F. Davids
FAR Rabat
Raja Casablanca
Botola Pro
Raja Casablanca vs Union Touarga Sport
Union Touarga Sport
Premier Soccer League
Kaizer Chiefs
N. Nabi

The Green Eagles have officially confirmed the departure of their South African head coach following a difficult run of form in the Moroccan Botola Pro 1 has left the club in fifth place, four points off log leaders RS Berkane.

  • Raja confirm Davids exit

    The Moroccan powerhouse released an official statement on Friday morning confirming that Davids and his entire technical team have left the club by mutual consent. Despite being within touching distance of the league summit, a recent dip in performance levels forced the hand of the Raja board as they look to secure silverware this season.

    In an official communication, the club stated: "Within the framework of its vision and strategic goals aimed at elevating the sports project and strengthening the continuous development track of the first team, Raja Club Athletic announces the turning of the page on its cooperation with first-team head coach, Mr. Fadluraghman Davids, and his technical staff, by mutual agreement between both parties."


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  • Fadlu Davids, Raja Casablanca, September 2025Raja Casablanca

    Club pays tribute to coaching staff

    While the results on the pitch ultimately led to this decision, the Moroccan giants were quick to show appreciation for the work done by the 45-year-old tactician.

    Davids had been tasked with maintaining the club's status as a continental heavyweight, but two consecutive league defeats proved to be the breaking point for the hierarchy.

    The club's statement continued: "The club extends its sincere thanks to Mr. Fadluraghman Davids for his period of work with the first team, wishing him and his technical staff the best of luck in their future professional careers.

    "Raja Club Athletic reiterates its firm determination to continue working with complete dedication to fulfil the aspirations of its loyal fans and to achieve its desired objectives, in service of the club's prestige and its historic legacy."

  • Fadlu Davids, September 2025Backpage

    Pressure builds in title race

    Davids leaves Raja in fifth place in the Botola Pro 1 standings, having collected 42 points from 23 matches.

    Crucially, the side remains just four points behind league leaders RS Berkane with seven games still to play.

    However, a lack of consistency, evidenced by four wins and four defeats in their last eight outings, convinced the club that a change was necessary to save their season.

    The South African was reportedly confident of turning the situation around and closing the gap on the leaders.

    However, the demands of the Casablanca faithful and the board's "strategic goals" meant that the recent back-to-back losses became impossible to ignore in the high-stakes environment of Moroccan football.


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  • Nasreddine Nabi, Kaizer Chiefs, September 2025Backpage

    Nabi linked with Casablanca move

    With Davids out of the door, speculation has immediately shifted to who will take the mantle at the Stade Mohammed V.

    Former Kaizer Chiefs head coach Nasreddine Nabi is reportedly waiting in the wings, with the Tunisian tactician heavily linked with a return to the Botola Pro 1 where he previously enjoyed success with AS FAR.

    Nabi’s availability and proven track record in North African football make him a prime candidate for the vacancy.

    As Raja look to navigate the final stretch of the campaign, the appointment of a manager with Nabi’s pedigree would signal their intent to leapfrog RS Berkane and reclaim their spot at the top of the mountain.


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Raja Casablanca crest
Raja Casablanca
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Union Touarga Sport crest
Union Touarga Sport
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