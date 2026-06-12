Fadlu Davids leaves Raja Club Athletic with former Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi waiting in the wings
Raja confirm Davids exit
The Moroccan powerhouse released an official statement on Friday morning confirming that Davids and his entire technical team have left the club by mutual consent. Despite being within touching distance of the league summit, a recent dip in performance levels forced the hand of the Raja board as they look to secure silverware this season.
In an official communication, the club stated: "Within the framework of its vision and strategic goals aimed at elevating the sports project and strengthening the continuous development track of the first team, Raja Club Athletic announces the turning of the page on its cooperation with first-team head coach, Mr. Fadluraghman Davids, and his technical staff, by mutual agreement between both parties."
- Raja Casablanca
Club pays tribute to coaching staff
While the results on the pitch ultimately led to this decision, the Moroccan giants were quick to show appreciation for the work done by the 45-year-old tactician.
Davids had been tasked with maintaining the club's status as a continental heavyweight, but two consecutive league defeats proved to be the breaking point for the hierarchy.
The club's statement continued: "The club extends its sincere thanks to Mr. Fadluraghman Davids for his period of work with the first team, wishing him and his technical staff the best of luck in their future professional careers.
"Raja Club Athletic reiterates its firm determination to continue working with complete dedication to fulfil the aspirations of its loyal fans and to achieve its desired objectives, in service of the club's prestige and its historic legacy."
- Backpage
Pressure builds in title race
Davids leaves Raja in fifth place in the Botola Pro 1 standings, having collected 42 points from 23 matches.
Crucially, the side remains just four points behind league leaders RS Berkane with seven games still to play.
However, a lack of consistency, evidenced by four wins and four defeats in their last eight outings, convinced the club that a change was necessary to save their season.
The South African was reportedly confident of turning the situation around and closing the gap on the leaders.
However, the demands of the Casablanca faithful and the board's "strategic goals" meant that the recent back-to-back losses became impossible to ignore in the high-stakes environment of Moroccan football.
- Backpage
Nabi linked with Casablanca move
With Davids out of the door, speculation has immediately shifted to who will take the mantle at the Stade Mohammed V.
Former Kaizer Chiefs head coach Nasreddine Nabi is reportedly waiting in the wings, with the Tunisian tactician heavily linked with a return to the Botola Pro 1 where he previously enjoyed success with AS FAR.
Nabi’s availability and proven track record in North African football make him a prime candidate for the vacancy.
As Raja look to navigate the final stretch of the campaign, the appointment of a manager with Nabi’s pedigree would signal their intent to leapfrog RS Berkane and reclaim their spot at the top of the mountain.