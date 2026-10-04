Fabregas: “No to Inter out of courage or fear? Let’s say I think a lot... Conte used to tell me how to pass the ball. My Serie A title? Seeing players grow”

"I'm nobody to say what is wrong. We have now tried to create our own academy, which in practice was born two years ago. All these experts can tell you that it may take 10 years. We have three players in the Under-16s, three in the Under-17s, three in the Under-18s and so on, little by little we are building and moving forward. We want to bring them into the first team. You have to work, build, believe.
I'll take Liberali: when I spoke to him I told him, 'we are not taking you because you are Italian'. I like the way he plays, his personality in how he brings his football into a context that does not favour him physically. In front of him he has Nico Paz, Baturina, Caqueret, but if he does things well and deserves it, I couldn't care less about age. We are part of Italian football, I feel Italian, I'm always on holiday in Italy even though I live here. Now we are also trying to help in developing Italian footballers'."