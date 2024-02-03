Eymael explains how Mamelodi Sundowns coach Mokwena has revolutionised PSL football

Eymael explains how Mamelodi Sundowns coach Mokwena has revolutionised PSL footballMichael MadyiraBackpagePixPremier Soccer LeagueMamelodi Sundowns FCLamontville Golden Arrows vs Mamelodi Sundowns FCLamontville Golden ArrowsFormer Free State Stars coach Luc Eymael has expressed his admiration for Mamelodi Sundowns mentor Rhulani Mokwena.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowMokwena led Downs to African Football League triumphThey are still in contention for the Caf CL title Eymael lauds the Masandawana coach