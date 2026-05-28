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Orlando Pirates, March 2026Backpage
Kingsley Kobo

Experience is non-negotiable for Orlando Pirates ahead of CAF Champions League return, warns a club legend – ‘You can't go to the competition with those players’

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M. Makhaula
D. Hotto
T. Lebitso
T. Xoki
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The Buccaneers have been warned that they must prioritise experience in the transfer market if they are to survive the rigours of continental competition. Club legend Thapelo Liau believes the current Betway Premiership champions risk another early exit unless they balance their youthful exuberance with seasoned campaigners.

  • Deon Hotto, Orlando Pirates, March 2026Backpage

    The need for continental experience

    Orlando Pirates are set to return to Africa’s premier club competition following a successful domestic campaign that saw them crowned 2025/26 Betway Premiership champions.

    However, the ghost of previous failures looms large, particularly the painful preliminary stage exit, where they were eliminated on penalties by Saint Eloi Lupopo despite a spirited second-leg comeback.

    Former Buccaneers midfielder Thapelo Liau has urged the club hierarchy to look beyond potential and focus on proven quality.

    He insists that while the current squad has shown domestic dominance, the unique and often hostile environment of the CAF Champions League requires a different psychological profile and tactical maturity.

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    Liau's blueprint for success

    Speaking to the media about the club's upcoming continental journey, Liau did not hold back on his assessment of what is required in the transfer market.

    He believes the squad currently lacks the necessary depth of experience to compete with the giants of African football, referencing the balanced approach of their local rivals.

    "They must reinforce, CAF Champions League needs experience, they have to mix those boys with experience.

    "You can't go to the Champions League with boys that are so young," Liau said, as reported by KickOff.

    "They must get experience, especially at the back.

    "Get a striker that you know for sure.

    "Check the squad of Sundowns, it is balanced, it has experience and young players, it's a good mixture."

  • Relebohile Mofokeng, Orlando PiratesBackpage

    Avoiding the pitfalls of youth

    The legend expressed concern that relying too heavily on academy graduates and not seasoned pros could prove fatal in a competition where games are often won on fine margins.

    He suggested that the Buccaneers need to bring in at least four high-level additions to solidify their spine before the group stages begin.

    "But if you go to CAF with players even from (DStv Diski Challenge) DDC, players who lack even PSL experience, then you won't survive (in the CAF).

    Maybe get four or so experienced players," Liau suggested.

    His comments highlight a fear that the step up from under-23 football or domestic leagues to the Champions League is too steep for unproven talents.

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  • Makhehlene Makhaula, Orlando PiratesBackpagepix

    The current squad profile

    While Pirates do possess some veteran presence, the majority of the first-team squad is under the age of 30.

    Current senior figures include Makhehlene Makhaula (36), Deon Hotto (35), Thabiso Lebitso (34), and Tapelo Xoki (31).

    However, Liau’s warning suggests that the club needs more than just age; they need players with specific experience in the trenches of African travel and knockout football.

    The pressure is on the Soweto giants to perform, especially after Mamelodi Sundowns’ recent clinical march to their second continental title.

    With fans demanding a deep run in the tournament, the upcoming transfer window will be the ultimate litmus test for the club’s ambitions of reclaiming their status as a powerhouse on the continent.

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