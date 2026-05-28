Experience is non-negotiable for Orlando Pirates ahead of CAF Champions League return, warns a club legend – ‘You can't go to the competition with those players’

Orlando Pirates are set to return to Africa’s premier club competition following a successful domestic campaign that saw them crowned 2025/26 Betway Premiership champions.

However, the ghost of previous failures looms large, particularly the painful preliminary stage exit, where they were eliminated on penalties by Saint Eloi Lupopo despite a spirited second-leg comeback.

Former Buccaneers midfielder Thapelo Liau has urged the club hierarchy to look beyond potential and focus on proven quality.

He insists that while the current squad has shown domestic dominance, the unique and often hostile environment of the CAF Champions League requires a different psychological profile and tactical maturity.