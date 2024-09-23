Yusuf Maart, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage
Clifton Mabasa

Excl: Willard Katsande urges caution from Kaizer Chiefs fans over Yusuf Maart's performance under Nasreddine Nabi - 'We can't judge him after one game'

Premier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsY. MaartN. NabiAmaZulu FCAmaZulu FC vs Kaizer Chiefs

The Amakhosi legend has made a plea to the club's fans regarding Maart - insisting it's too early to be worried about players' performances.

  • Katsande makes plea to Chiefs fans about Maart
  • The club's captain was criticised after Gallants game
  • Amakhosi are in building process under Nabi
