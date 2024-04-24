Tapuwa Kapini of Highlands ParkBackpage Pix
Clifton Mabasa

Excl: Veteran Ex-AmaZulu goalkeeper Kapini draws inspiration from former Barcelona star Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Italian great Gianluigi Buffon - 'Look how far they went'

Premier Soccer LeagueSekhukhune UnitedAmaZulu FCGianluigi BuffonZlatan IbrahimovicTS GalaxyAmaZulu FC vs Chippa UnitedSekhukhune United vs TS GalaxyChippa United

Just like the two world-class international footballers, the former PSL veteran goalkeeper intends to play until his legs can't carry him anymore.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Kapini draws inspiration from Ibrahimović & Buffon
  • The Zimbabwean is now 39 years old
  • Buffon retired at the age of 45
Article continues below

Editors' Picks