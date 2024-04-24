Excl: Veteran Ex-AmaZulu goalkeeper Kapini draws inspiration from former Barcelona star Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Italian great Gianluigi Buffon - 'Look how far they went'
Just like the two world-class international footballers, the former PSL veteran goalkeeper intends to play until his legs can't carry him anymore.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Kapini draws inspiration from Ibrahimović & Buffon
- The Zimbabwean is now 39 years old
- Buffon retired at the age of 45