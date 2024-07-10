EXCL: Mamelodi Sundowns express strong interest in impressive Kaizer Chiefs teenage goalkeeper

Kaizer Chiefs Clifton MabasaEXCL: Mamelodi Sundowns express strong interest in impressive Kaizer Chiefs teenage goalkeeperPremier Soccer LeagueMamelodi Sundowns FCKaizer ChiefsItumeleng KhuneRonwen WilliamsOrlando PiratesPlymouth vs Orlando PiratesPlymouthClub FriendliesDowns have been known for signing top talent in recent years, and have now set their sights on a promising Chiefs goalie.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowSundowns interested in Chiefs keeperTakalani has been doing well for AmakhosiDowns see him as Williams' successorArticle continues below