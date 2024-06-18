BackpagepixClifton MabasaEXCL: Kaizer Chiefs move ahead in race to sign Bafana Bafana star Elias Mokwana from Sekhukhune UnitedPremier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsSekhukhune UnitedElias MokwanaSouth AfricaAmakhosi are pushing ahead with their plans for the next transfer window and Elias Mokwana is one of their targets.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowChiefs move ahead to sign MokwanaHe has been doing well for SekhukhuneSundowns are also interestedArticle continues below