Excl: Former Orlando Pirates star Isaac Chansa names his greatest-ever PSL midfield partnership - 'Their combination was deadly'

GOALClifton MabasaExcl: Former Orlando Pirates star Isaac Chansa names his greatest-ever PSL midfield partnership - 'Their combination was deadly'Premier Soccer LeagueAndile JaliOrlando PiratesMamelodi Sundowns FCSouth AfricaOrlando Pirates vs AmaZulu FCEsperance vs Mamelodi Sundowns FCAmaZulu FCEsperanceCAF Champions LeagueZambia international and the Buccaneers' legend says two former Bafana Bafana players deserve to be at the table of the best pair of midfielders. Chansa names his PSL best midfield partnership Jali and Manyisa played together at PiratesThe two former Bafana stars won treble with the Soweto giants