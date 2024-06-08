EXCL: Ex-Bafana Bafana keeper Calvin Marlin discusses why the current generation of PSL stars is reluctant to move abroad - 'I have girlfriends, I party & drive good cars, why must I go?'
A retired shot-stopper has shared what he believes are the reasons most PSL stars do not go play overseas.
- Marlin explains why SA players are not moving abroad
- McCarthy and co-legends played in Europe
- Mofokeng has been tipped to go abroad