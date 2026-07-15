Ex South Africa U20 coach reveals 'holistic' blueprint to ensure more Relebohile Mofokeng and Mbekezeli Mbokazi type players are ready for export to overseas leagues - 'That's the only way'

The confirmation of Relebohile Mofokeng’s high-profile move to Belgian side Royal Union Saint-Gilloise has signalled a potential new era for South African football.

Former Orlando Pirates defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi is reportedly drawing significant interest from the English Premier League and Serie A after his performances in the MLS and national team, while Olwethu Makhanya has been linked with Scottish giants Rangers.

Thabo Senong, who has spent years at the coalface of youth development, insists that the quality in the country has never been the issue.

Speaking at the Engen Knockout Challenge, he noted that the sight of South African players moving to competitive leagues is becoming a regular occurrence once again as scouts return to local shores.