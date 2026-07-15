Ex South Africa U20 coach reveals 'holistic' blueprint to ensure more Relebohile Mofokeng and Mbekezeli Mbokazi type players are ready for export to overseas leagues - 'That's the only way'
South African talent back on the European radar
The confirmation of Relebohile Mofokeng’s high-profile move to Belgian side Royal Union Saint-Gilloise has signalled a potential new era for South African football.
Former Orlando Pirates defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi is reportedly drawing significant interest from the English Premier League and Serie A after his performances in the MLS and national team, while Olwethu Makhanya has been linked with Scottish giants Rangers.
Thabo Senong, who has spent years at the coalface of youth development, insists that the quality in the country has never been the issue.
Speaking at the Engen Knockout Challenge, he noted that the sight of South African players moving to competitive leagues is becoming a regular occurrence once again as scouts return to local shores.
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Beyond technical ability: The need for adaptation
While the natural skill set of South African players remains a major selling point, Senong warns that technical brilliance alone will not guarantee success in the demanding environments of the United Kingdom or mainland Europe.
He believes the focus must shift toward creating "flexible" footballers who can thrive under any circumstances.
"Without any doubt, we are blessed with talent in abundance in South Africa.
"If you go to our villages, our townships, our communities and even our elite academies, you look at the young talents, boys and girls that they have within the academies, you can see that the talent looks bright," Senong said.
"I just feel that we need to challenge the young players more with regard to adaptation because a player of tomorrow is a player that is flexible and adapts to different environments."
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The holistic approach to player development
Senong argues that South African academies must look beyond "hard skills" to ensure players are mentally and linguistically prepared for life abroad.
This holistic approach includes mastering the English language as a primary tool for international communication, and even exploring foreign languages to ease the transition into European life.
"We need to see and maximise other skills.
"We don't only develop their hard skills, techniques, but we also have to look at really developing the mental toughness of players and also just other skills like ability to learn other languages, ability to understand English very well because it's a medium of instruction worldwide with regard to football, but also why not other foreign languages, especially if we want to export more players outside our country," Senong explained.
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Breaking the comfort zone for future exports
To ensure that talents like Thapelo Maseko - who is on the radar of Slavia Praha - and Oswin Appollis can succeed, Senong believes young players must be pushed out of their comfort zones at a much earlier stage.
By simulating the challenges of European football within the local youth ranks, the transition becomes less of a shock to the system.
"So, we need to take our young girls and boys out of their comfort, challenge them with a foreign language, teach them and coach them with a very holistic approach because we have to develop players that can adapt in different environments," Senong concluded.
"That's the only way we can be able to export more players coming from out of the country and going into competitive leagues across Europe."
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