Ex-PSL star backs midfielder Patrick Maswanganyi after losing Orlando Pirates starting spot - 'Tito is very intelligent, he is underrated in our country'
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Maswanganyi's season so far
Orlando Pirates midfielder Patrick Maswanganyi has not been a regular starter this season, but has managed to feature in 29 games.
He has scored eight goals in those matches while also providing three assists.
That has left former Premier Soccer League star Masibusane Zongo feeling Maswanganyi is underrated and not understood.
- Patrick Maswanganyi, Orlando Pirates, December 2025
Maswanganyi: A player not understood
"Tito Maswanganyi. People don't understand that favourite player of mine," Zongo told KickOff.
"I believe his skill is more effective, and off the ball his runs are good and he puts an effort in his game. That's why I rate him so much. Tito he is very intelligent.
"He is underrated in our country, but most coaches they understand what I'm saying about his quality, the many Bafana Bafana call-ups he's been getting out of many players here in South Africa says a lot about Tito," added Zongo.
"I don't think people should only judge him on his dribbling. We listen more to European coaches in terms of style of play."
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A player stiffled from expressing his talent
"And nowadays these coaches are now even starting to influence our football fans," Zongo continued.
"Nowadays, people can't express their God-given talent, they are forced to play like other people.
"In our days, people couldn't stop talking about the game after watching us play. But now people pick and choose which games to watch.
"God gave us flair as South Africans, but we are ditching it for what God gave other nations."
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Maswanganyi losing Bafana spot
Despite Maswanganyi delivering decent performances while coming on from the bench, he has lost his place in the Bafana squad.
Not long ago, South Africa coach Hugo Broos was saying he had found Themba Zwane's replacement in Maswanganyi.
But the midfielder still went on to miss out on the 2025 AFCON tournament and is likely not to go to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.