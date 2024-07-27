Ex-PSL coach tips Rhulani Mokwena to succeed at Wydad AC but sent him warning about pressure in North Africa - 'He is technically very good'
Luc Eymael has insisted Mokwena is the right man for the Wydad AC project and gave him friendly advice on how to survive in Morocco.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Eymael sends warning to Mokwena about pressure in North Africa
- The South African coach recently joined Wydad AC
- He surprisingly parted ways with Sundowns
Click here to get Mzansi's best soccer coverage delivered to you via WhatsApp.