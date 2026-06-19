Ex-Premier League striker Troy Deeney says 'terrible' game between Bafana Bafana and Czechia 'was like watching kids' football'
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Deeney delivers brutal Group A verdict
While South Africa and Czechia battled to a tense 1-1 draw in their 2026 FIFA World Cup Group A encounter, Troy Deeney was far from impressed with the spectacle.
The result left Bafana Bafana at the bottom of the group, with their qualification hopes hanging by a thread as they head into the final round of fixtures.
Speaking on CBS Sports Golazo, Deeney was unsparing in his criticism of the professional standard displayed by both nations.
"Terrible result for both," Deeney stated.
"I think even worse for Czechia, but for where they were at so many times, they could have been better in the final third."
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Comparison to amateur football
The former Premier League frontman particularly took issue with the tactical decisions and shooting choices made throughout the ninety minutes.
He suggested that neither team showed the composure expected on the world's biggest stage, leading to a frantic and unpolished game that lacked technical refinement.
"But I don't think I've watched a game of football, a professional game of football, with more long shots in one game," Deeney explained.
"Honestly, it was like watching kids' football.
"Do you know when you've got that kid who can kick it the furthest, and they're like, 'shoot from everywhere?'
"That's what the game was. Well done, South Africa, for getting that penalty, but it was a terrible game of football."
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Concerns over World Cup quality
With the 2026 World Cup featuring an expanded format, critics have often questioned whether the quality of play would remain high across all matches.
For Deeney, this specific clash failed to meet the prestigious standards associated with the tournament, leaving both sides fighting for survival via goal difference.
"Unfortunately for both, now they're playing for third place, and it could be who has a better goal difference out of these two," he remarked.
"It is a terrible, terrible advert for the World Cup.
"When I think of the World Cup, I don't know about you, but I think of the best teams playing the best.
"That was a terrible game of football."
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Failure to represent national heritage
Deeney concluded by stating that the performance did not do justice to the footballing history of either South Africa or the Czech Republic.
He believes that the level of play seen on the pitch was a poor reflection of the talent typically produced by these two nations throughout their respective histories.
"It's a shame as well, because historically, they're both great teams, great nations, you know, and we're seeing a poor product that I don't think reflects the people and the countries personally," Deeney added.
Bafana Bafana must now regroup before their final group match to prove the pundit wrong and keep their knockout dreams alive.