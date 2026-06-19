Ex-Premier League striker Troy Deeney says 'terrible' game between Bafana Bafana and Czechia 'was like watching kids' football'

While South Africa and Czechia battled to a tense 1-1 draw in their 2026 FIFA World Cup Group A encounter, Troy Deeney was far from impressed with the spectacle.

The result left Bafana Bafana at the bottom of the group, with their qualification hopes hanging by a thread as they head into the final round of fixtures.

Speaking on CBS Sports Golazo, Deeney was unsparing in his criticism of the professional standard displayed by both nations.

"Terrible result for both," Deeney stated.

"I think even worse for Czechia, but for where they were at so many times, they could have been better in the final third."



