Ex-Orlando Pirates star questions Mfundo Vilakazi limited playtime for Kaizer Chiefs 'I don’t know what is wrong'

Previously, the star was a regular attacking midfielder for the Glampur Boys, but that has changed in recent games.

Many have questioned why Vilakazi is not as regular a starter anymore, and one of the people to raise the concern is former Orlando Pirates striker Phumudzo Manenzhe.

"I love this young man, Vilakazi. Whenever he is on the field, he is trying things out. Whenever he is on the field, he is looking to play forward," Manenzhe said, as quoted by KickOff.

"But Lilepo is the man you want in that role [as a striker]. With one touch to set himself up, and the second one, he goes for the lace technique, and he gets a great goal.

"For me, it comes from that man Vilakazi. I don’t know what is wrong. Is it the conditioning? Is it the decision of the coach for us not to see him playing more minutes on that field?" he asked.

"But Vilakazi was the changing moment."