Ex-Orlando Pirates star questions Mfundo Vilakazi limited playtime for Kaizer Chiefs 'I don’t know what is wrong'
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Vilakazi helps Chiefs overcome Durban City
The game against Durban City was a crucial match for Kaizer Chiefs not only because of the Premier Soccer League points on offer but also because it came at a critical moment for the Soweto giants.
Before the Sunday match at the FNB Stadium, Amakhosi had lost four straight games across all competitions. They needed to win and end the winless run that had put them under immense pressure.
Mfundo Vilakazi, who came on for Wandile Duba in the 63rd minute, provided the assist for Glody Lilepo, who scored the only goal of the game.
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Why is Vilakazi not playing regularly?
Previously, the star was a regular attacking midfielder for the Glampur Boys, but that has changed in recent games.
Many have questioned why Vilakazi is not as regular a starter anymore, and one of the people to raise the concern is former Orlando Pirates striker Phumudzo Manenzhe.
"I love this young man, Vilakazi. Whenever he is on the field, he is trying things out. Whenever he is on the field, he is looking to play forward," Manenzhe said, as quoted by KickOff.
"But Lilepo is the man you want in that role [as a striker]. With one touch to set himself up, and the second one, he goes for the lace technique, and he gets a great goal.
"For me, it comes from that man Vilakazi. I don’t know what is wrong. Is it the conditioning? Is it the decision of the coach for us not to see him playing more minutes on that field?" he asked.
"But Vilakazi was the changing moment."
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Duo miss Soweto Derby
Vilakazi and Mduduzi Shabalala were absent as Chiefs faced and lost to Orlando Pirates in the Soweto derby.
Although their absence raised more speculation, with some alluding to ill-discipline as the cause. However, coach Cedric Kaze explained why the two were not available for selection.
“Mfundo was injured in the game against Stellenbosch, and [on Saturday] he got assessed and couldn’t feature in the game, unfortunately, as well,” Kaze said.
“About Shabalala, it was a technical decision."
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Agent backs Kaze's explanation
To quell rumours of ill-discipline, Vilakazi and Shabalala's agent, Mike Makaab, explained their absence, corroborating what the coach had earlier said.
“Absolutely no truth at all [in those rumours]. I can tell you that Mfundo Vilakazi picked up a knock, a small knock. I’ve personally seen the doctor’s report," Makaab explained.
Mfundo and I were on a call this morning; he called me, in actual fact, just to tell me about the results. It's not serious.
“In terms of Mduduzi Shabalala, you heard what Coach Kaze said; he said it was a tactical decision. So I can tell you that wherever that report has come from, it’s totally unsubstantiated, and it saddens me.
“Because you've got to be careful when you make statements like that. The minute you make statements like that, you start allowing the public to question the commitment of these youngsters," he added.
Chiefs will be back in action on March 21 for a league game against struggling Magesi.