Ex-Orlando Pirates star offers crucial advice to new Bucs signings - 'Maintain the playing style that initially attracted the club'

Orlando Pirates have been aggressive in the transfer market, with Abdeslam Ouaddou' side already welcoming seven new signings.

However, former Buccaneers winger Bennett Chenene believes the biggest challenge facing the newcomers will be overcoming the psychological burden of trying to replace Relebohile Mofokeng, who was the standout figure in the Mayfair camp.

Speaking to KickOff, Chenene stressed the importance of adapting to the team's tactical approach while quickly building an understanding with established stars such as Evidence Makgopa and Oswin Appollis.



