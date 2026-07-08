Ex-Orlando Pirates star offers crucial advice to new Bucs signings - 'Maintain the playing style that initially attracted the club'
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Pressure mounts on new Buccaneers
Orlando Pirates have been aggressive in the transfer market, with Abdeslam Ouaddou' side already welcoming seven new signings.
However, former Buccaneers winger Bennett Chenene believes the biggest challenge facing the newcomers will be overcoming the psychological burden of trying to replace Relebohile Mofokeng, who was the standout figure in the Mayfair camp.
Speaking to KickOff, Chenene stressed the importance of adapting to the team's tactical approach while quickly building an understanding with established stars such as Evidence Makgopa and Oswin Appollis.
Chenene warns against mediocrity
"This alters the entire strategy for the team; it raises the question of whether the incoming players will be able to perform alongside Oswin Appollis and Evidence Makgopa as Mofokeng did," Chenene stated.
The retired winger's concerns stem from the high standards the 21-year-old set before his move to the Pro League.
Chenene continued by emphasising that playing for a club of Pirates' stature leaves no room for average performances.
"A new Orlando Pirates player must not be mediocre.
"If these newcomers become average, they could adversely affect the team’s performance."
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The impossible task of replacing Mofokeng
Mofokeng's rise at Mayfair was meteoric, becoming the creative heartbeat of the team before his Belgian switch.
Chenene is adamant that the club's new arrivals should not view themselves as direct replacements for a player whose talent was unique to the South African top flight.
"No player can truly fill Mofokeng's position," he said.
He believes that the pressure to replicate specific highlights or individual brilliance could lead to internal frustration and a dip in form for the new recruits if they do not manage their expectations correctly.
- Orlando Pirates
Maintaining individual identity
The core of Chenene's advice revolves around authenticity.
He believes the newcomers should focus on the attributes that earned them their moves to Mayfair in the first place, rather than trying to play a role that does not suit their natural game.
He concluded: "The greatest challenge for the newcomers will be the temptation to outperform Mofokeng.
"They should instead focus on maintaining the playing style that initially attracted the club to them."
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