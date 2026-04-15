Ex-Orlando Pirates star Mohau Nkota makes a bold World Cup promise to South Africans 'Bafana Bafana want people to remember what we left'

The Al-Ettifaq forward has insisted their aim is to leave an indelible mark at the global showpiece by staging a strong campaign.

In Group A, South Africa will face Mexico, the Czech Republic and South Korea, and Nkota is hopeful they can progress to the Round of 16.

“We have a very good team; we have a lot of quality. I believe it’s achievable for us to go to the next round,” Nkota told the Saudi Pro League.

“Going to the World Cup, we want to make it a dream. We want people to remember what we left at the World Cup.

“We want to make sure that we leave a mark and make sure we play our best. And then we hope that something good will come," he added.