Ex-Orlando Pirates star Mohau Nkota makes a bold World Cup promise to South Africans 'Bafana Bafana want people to remember what we left'
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Bafana's focus on World Cup
After the Africa Cup of Nations disappointment, most South Africans are hopeful that Bafana Bafana will have a far better campaign at the World Cup finals.
One of the players expected to represent the country in the finals that will be hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico is Mohau Nkota, who is ambitious for a successful campaign.
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World Cup dream
The Al-Ettifaq forward has insisted their aim is to leave an indelible mark at the global showpiece by staging a strong campaign.
In Group A, South Africa will face Mexico, the Czech Republic and South Korea, and Nkota is hopeful they can progress to the Round of 16.
“We have a very good team; we have a lot of quality. I believe it’s achievable for us to go to the next round,” Nkota told the Saudi Pro League.
“Going to the World Cup, we want to make it a dream. We want people to remember what we left at the World Cup.
“We want to make sure that we leave a mark and make sure we play our best. And then we hope that something good will come," he added.
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Stumble against Panama
Although Mzansi have hope in Bafana, many will manage their expectations. Just recently, the national team hosted Panama and drew in one game and lost the other.
When the South African Football Association confirmed the lined-up friendly at the end of March, there were doubts whether the Central Americans would give Bafana a real test before the World Cup final.
By failing to beat their international break friendly opponents, this must have made most fans manage their expectations strategically to avoid disappointment if Bafana struggle in June.
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Pirates exit
Meanwhile, Nkota revisited his Orlando Pirates exit, and it was not an easy decision.
“It wasn’t easy. It was emotional, leaving the club where you grow up. They taught me a lot of things. My last week, it wasn’t easy to go in and say goodbyes to the guys," he said.
“It was very emotional for me, so I found the last day hard, knowing that I will never see them again. To the Orlando Pirates fans, thank you.
“I wanted to leave; I wanted to play football. I want to go as far as I can.”