Ex-Orlando Pirates star Mbekezeli Mbokazi's main weakness exposed in Bafana Bafana's defeat to Panama - 'It’s something he does when he starts to be nervous'
- Backpage
Mbokazi undelines his quality
Despite Bafana Bafana's 2-1 loss to Panama on Tuesday, it was Mbekezeli Mboakazi's name that was sung by the crowd at the DHL Stadium in Cape Town.
The defender's rocket was too much for the opponent's goalkeeper, and it made the scoreline 1-1 before a late goal handed Hugo Broos' men their first defeat, under his reign, in South Africa.
Have a look at the BIG goal
This is the strike that caught Panama by surprise
- AFP
What is Mbokazi's weakness?
However, Bafana coach Hugo Broos has opened up on a weakness that Mbokazi should work on.
“If you talk about Mbokazi, I think everybody saw again today that he’s a very good defender. The only thing with Mboki and he’s young is that sometimes he loses his temper, and he has to be careful with that," the Belgian conceded.
“But I like someone with the will to fight and has that mentality more than a soft guy. So, he’s a defender. I will talk to him about that.
“It’s something that he does when he starts to be nervous, and then he loses his temper. But we will talk to him, and he will learn quickly," Broos concluded.
The massive task
Mbokazi and his teammates will now be aiming at stopping Mexico in their first game in the 2026 FIFA World Cup to stand a chance of making the knockout phase for the first time in the country's history.