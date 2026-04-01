Ex-Orlando Pirates star Mbekezeli Mbokazi's main weakness exposed in Bafana Bafana's defeat to Panama - 'It’s something he does when he starts to be nervous'

However, Bafana coach Hugo Broos has opened up on a weakness that Mbokazi should work on.

“If you talk about Mbokazi, I think everybody saw again today that he’s a very good defender. The only thing with Mboki and he’s young is that sometimes he loses his temper, and he has to be careful with that," the Belgian conceded.

“But I like someone with the will to fight and has that mentality more than a soft guy. So, he’s a defender. I will talk to him about that.

“It’s something that he does when he starts to be nervous, and then he loses his temper. But we will talk to him, and he will learn quickly," Broos concluded.