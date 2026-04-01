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Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Bafana BafanaBackpage
Seth Willis

Ex-Orlando Pirates star Mbekezeli Mbokazi's main weakness exposed in Bafana Bafana's defeat to Panama - 'It’s something he does when he starts to be nervous'

South Africa
M. Mbokazi
South Africa vs Panama
Panama
Friendlies
Mexico vs South Africa
Mexico
World Cup
Czechia vs South Africa
Czechia
South Africa vs South Korea
South Korea
Orlando Pirates vs Lamontville Golden Arrows
Orlando Pirates
Lamontville Golden Arrows
Premier Soccer League
Chicago Fire FC vs Nashville SC
Chicago Fire FC
Nashville SC
Major League Soccer
H. Broos

The 20-year-old has been massive for the national team since getting his chance in mid-last year following convincing displays while with Orlando Pirates. Even after his move to the Major League Soccer side Chicago Fire, the youngster has shown no signs of stopping from delivering for Mzansi when given an opportunity.

  • Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Bafana BafanaBackpage

    Mbokazi undelines his quality

    Despite Bafana Bafana's 2-1 loss to Panama on Tuesday, it was Mbekezeli Mboakazi's name that was sung by the crowd at the DHL Stadium in Cape Town.

    The defender's rocket was too much for the opponent's goalkeeper, and it made the scoreline 1-1 before a late goal handed Hugo Broos' men their first defeat, under his reign, in South Africa.

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  • Have a look at the BIG goal

    This is the strike that caught Panama by surprise 

  • FBL-CAN-2024-NGR-RSAAFP

    What is Mbokazi's weakness?

    However, Bafana coach Hugo Broos has opened up on a weakness that Mbokazi should work on.

    “If you talk about Mbokazi, I think everybody saw again today that he’s a very good defender. The only thing with Mboki and he’s young is that sometimes he loses his temper, and he has to be careful with that," the Belgian conceded.

    “But I like someone with the will to fight and has that mentality more than a soft guy. So, he’s a defender. I will talk to him about that.

    “It’s something that he does when he starts to be nervous, and then he loses his temper. But we will talk to him, and he will learn quickly," Broos concluded.

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  • The massive task

    Mbokazi and his teammates will now be aiming at stopping Mexico in their first game in the 2026 FIFA World Cup to stand a chance of making the knockout phase for the first time in the country's history. 