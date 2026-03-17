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Abdeslam Ouaddou, Orlando Pirates, October 2025Backpage
Khothatso Leballo

Ex-Orlando Pirates star flags Abdeslam Ouaddou's 'detrimental' decision on Evidence Makgopa and Yanela Mbuthuma, 'This is a major team, not a small club'

The Buccaneers lack a forward genuinely challenging for the Premier Soccer League Golden Boot, but there is still room for improvement in attack. A former Soweto giants star has opened up on how the coach is dealing with his underperforming frontrunners. He feels a sharper output up front remains a pressing need.

  • Evidence Makgopa, Orlando PiratesBackpage

    Ouaddou preferring Mbuthuma to Makgopa

    Since the beginning of the year 2026, Yanela Mbuthuma has been regularly starting Orlando Pirates matches ahead of Evidence Makgopa.

    The former Richards Bay forward enjoying more game time as a starter, has coincidentally seen the Buccaneers not impressive in front of goal, even when they win matches.

    Former Pirates star Steve Lekoelea feels Mbuthuma should start from the bench instead of Makgopa. 

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  • Abdeslam Ouaddou, Orlando Pirates, March 2026Backpage

    Ouaddou's detrimental Makgopa-Mbuthuma decision

    "The decision of the coach to start Makgopa on the bench and not include him in the starting line-up is detrimental to our performance,” Lekoelea told KickOff.

    "Makgopa is more experienced. He has been playing in the PSL for several years, unlike Mbuthuma. Therefore, he should be in the first XI, not Mbuthuma."

  • Yanela Mbuthuma of Orlando PiratesBackpagepix

    Mbuthuma 'needs to develop further'

    "I am not suggesting that Mbuthuma is a poor player, but he needs to develop further before playing at this level," added Lekoelea.

    “This is a major team, not a small club. Coach Ouaddou's mistake was to start Makgopa on the bench. We need more goals, as this league will ultimately be decided by goal-scoring ability."

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  • Tshegofatso Mabasa, Stellenbosch FC, January 2026Backpagepix

    Mabasa missed at Pirates?

    With Pirates not having a clinical finisher at the moment, that has led to more questions around Ouaddou's decision to let Tshegofatso Mabasa go to Stellenbosch FC on loan.

    Mabasa went to the Cape Winelands side after having managed four goals and an assist in nine games across all competitions for the Buccaneers in the first half of this season.

    Mbuthuma has so far scored seven goals in 22 matches so far, while Makgopa has found the back of the net six times in 24 appearances.

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