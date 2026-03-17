Ex-Orlando Pirates star flags Abdeslam Ouaddou's 'detrimental' decision on Evidence Makgopa and Yanela Mbuthuma, 'This is a major team, not a small club'
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Ouaddou preferring Mbuthuma to Makgopa
Since the beginning of the year 2026, Yanela Mbuthuma has been regularly starting Orlando Pirates matches ahead of Evidence Makgopa.
The former Richards Bay forward enjoying more game time as a starter, has coincidentally seen the Buccaneers not impressive in front of goal, even when they win matches.
Former Pirates star Steve Lekoelea feels Mbuthuma should start from the bench instead of Makgopa.
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Ouaddou's detrimental Makgopa-Mbuthuma decision
"The decision of the coach to start Makgopa on the bench and not include him in the starting line-up is detrimental to our performance,” Lekoelea told KickOff.
"Makgopa is more experienced. He has been playing in the PSL for several years, unlike Mbuthuma. Therefore, he should be in the first XI, not Mbuthuma."
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Mbuthuma 'needs to develop further'
"I am not suggesting that Mbuthuma is a poor player, but he needs to develop further before playing at this level," added Lekoelea.
“This is a major team, not a small club. Coach Ouaddou's mistake was to start Makgopa on the bench. We need more goals, as this league will ultimately be decided by goal-scoring ability."
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Mabasa missed at Pirates?
With Pirates not having a clinical finisher at the moment, that has led to more questions around Ouaddou's decision to let Tshegofatso Mabasa go to Stellenbosch FC on loan.
Mabasa went to the Cape Winelands side after having managed four goals and an assist in nine games across all competitions for the Buccaneers in the first half of this season.
Mbuthuma has so far scored seven goals in 22 matches so far, while Makgopa has found the back of the net six times in 24 appearances.