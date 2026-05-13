Ex-Orlando Pirates skipper rallies Buccaneers to ‘enjoy football’ amid surging PSL title hopes - 'If they get the last three points, they're crowned champions'

The PSL title race was turned on its head on Tuesday night after Mamelodi Sundowns suffered a stunning defeat, handing Orlando Pirates a golden runway to finally reclaim the big prize.

The path to the trophy cabinet is now wide open for the Buccaneers, who are just a step away from their first league crown since 2012. Abdeslam Ouaddou’s men go into Saturday’s clash against Durban City at Orlando Amstel Arena knowing their fate is firmly in their own hands.

Club legend Happy Jele believes the stars are finally aligning for the Soweto giants, with the equation simple: take three points from their remaining two fixtures against Durban City and Orbit College, and the league crown is theirs.











