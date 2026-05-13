Ex-Orlando Pirates skipper rallies Buccaneers to ‘enjoy football’ amid surging PSL title hopes - 'If they get the last three points, they're crowned champions'
A golden opportunity for the Buccaneers
The PSL title race was turned on its head on Tuesday night after Mamelodi Sundowns suffered a stunning defeat, handing Orlando Pirates a golden runway to finally reclaim the big prize.
The path to the trophy cabinet is now wide open for the Buccaneers, who are just a step away from their first league crown since 2012. Abdeslam Ouaddou’s men go into Saturday’s clash against Durban City at Orlando Amstel Arena knowing their fate is firmly in their own hands.
Club legend Happy Jele believes the stars are finally aligning for the Soweto giants, with the equation simple: take three points from their remaining two fixtures against Durban City and Orbit College, and the league crown is theirs.
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Jele urges players to embrace the moment
Speaking in an interview with Soccer Laduma, Jele emphasised that the players must balance the weight of expectation with the joy of the game.
"All I can say is, the previous talk when we talked, both of us, I said it's up to the players, up to Orlando Pirates to take this league," Jele stated.
"Yesterday's results also show that it's up to them. If they get the last three points, they are crowned champions of the Premier League.
"It's been a while for Orlando Pirates to lift this trophy. I think now it's very possible."
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'Believe in themselves that they can take it'
The veteran, who knows exactly what it takes to lead the club in high-stakes encounters, wants the squad to maintain their focus without being paralyzed by the occasion.
He added, "They just need to put in more extra work in the last game. I would say the last game because every game is a cup game for them. In this last game that is coming on the weekend, they need to put in more extra work and believe in themselves that they can take it."
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Finding the balance between pressure and joy
While the pressure of playing for a club of Pirates' stature is immense, Jele believes that liberation comes from enjoying the football itself.
"The most important thing they must enjoy.
"It's their time to enjoy football. That's the most important thing.
"They need to enjoy the moment," Jele concluded, highlighting that a positive mindset will be the key to crossing the finish line.