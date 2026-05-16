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Ex-Orlando Pirates goalkeeper admits he made a mistake by dismissing the Buccaneers’ title hopes too early – ‘We gave Sundowns too much credit’
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Overestimating the Brazilians’ dominance
Following Mamelodi Sundowns’ shock 3-2 defeat to TS Galaxy in their final league match of the season, the momentum in the title race has swung back firmly into the hands of Orlando Pirates.
A victory against Durban City FC on Saturday in Soweto will officially crown the Buccaneers as champions with a game to spare, thanks to a superior goal difference over the Brazilians.
Josephs, like many pundits across South Africa, had previously declared the race over after the Sea Robbers dropped critical points in fixtures against Siwelele FC, Sundowns, Richards Bay FC, and Kaizer Chiefs.
However, the legendary goalkeeper has now performed a complete U-turn, admitting that he fell into the trap of assuming the defending champions would be flawless.
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Owning the mistake on the airwaves
Speaking on the Soccer Beat YouTube channel, Josephs explained that his previous scepticism was born out of frustration rather than a lack of faith in the Pirates squad.
He called for accountability among analysts who were too quick to dismiss the Soweto giants when they hit a rough patch of form during the campaign.
“Let’s rectify things and own up when we make mistakes, you know what I’m saying? We were not wrong [to criticise], but we were disappointed in our team because of the opportunities they squandered,” Josephs said.
“The problem was that we expected too much from Mamelodi Sundowns simply because they have been so dominant over the past few years.
"We felt that, with Pirates dropping points, Sundowns were definitely going to capitalise and pick up their own points.
"But that is where we were wrong. We gave Sundowns too much credit.”
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A shift in the PSL hierarchy
The former Bafana Bafana star further elaborated that the fearsome reputation Sundowns built over nearly a decade of dominance clouded the judgement of many observers.
He noted that because Pirates were struggling at the same time, it obscured the fact that the Tshwane giants were no longer the invincible force they once appeared to be under previous regimes.
“We were wrong about Mamelodi Sundowns because we gave them too much credit.
"They have now shown that they are not the Sundowns of old,” Josephs added as he looked ahead to a potential new era in South African football.
“The times have changed, the guard has changed. The new owners of the PSL are here now, and that is us. We are the new owners of this PSL now.”
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What’s next for Pirates?
A 14-year wait for the PSL title is nearing its end. With the Sea Robbers boasting a +44 goal difference compared to Sundowns’ +36, a victory in Soweto on Saturday would swing the title race in Pirates’ favour.
They could clinch their 10th title with a match left. However, staying focus across all 90 minutes would be crucial for Abdeslam Ouaddou and his men. The slightest blunder could be detrimental.
Pirates will effectively take on Durban City on Saturday afternoon (May 16), in what will be the hosts’ last home match of the season.
The celebrations and excitement in Soweto would be enormous if everything unfolds according to plan and hopes.
Next comes Pirates’ final game of the season, set to take place against Orbit College at Olympia Park in Rustenburg on May 23.