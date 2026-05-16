Ex-Orlando Pirates goalkeeper admits he made a mistake by dismissing the Buccaneers’ title hopes too early – ‘We gave Sundowns too much credit’

Following Mamelodi Sundowns’ shock 3-2 defeat to TS Galaxy in their final league match of the season, the momentum in the title race has swung back firmly into the hands of Orlando Pirates.

A victory against Durban City FC on Saturday in Soweto will officially crown the Buccaneers as champions with a game to spare, thanks to a superior goal difference over the Brazilians.

Josephs, like many pundits across South Africa, had previously declared the race over after the Sea Robbers dropped critical points in fixtures against Siwelele FC, Sundowns, Richards Bay FC, and Kaizer Chiefs.

However, the legendary goalkeeper has now performed a complete U-turn, admitting that he fell into the trap of assuming the defending champions would be flawless.



