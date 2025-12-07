Ex-Orlando Pirates forward Mohau Nkota challenged - 'I want you to score two goals in a World Cup' as 1998 France goalscorer believes Bafana Bafana 'are more than equipped' for 2026 finals
- Backpage
Nkota challenged
Bafana Bafana legend Shaun Bartlett has dared Al-Ettifaq forward Mohau Nkota to break his World Cup record.
Barlett is the only South African star to score a brace in the World Cup finals when he found the back of the net twice against Saudi Arabia in the 1998 finals.
The 53-year-old retired striker believes that Nkota is the only player in the current Bafana squad capable of matching or even breaking his record.
- Backpagepix
'Break the record'
"I gave Mohau Nkota the challenge – I said to them, 'Listen, I stopped playing 20 years ago, and I'm still the second all-time leading goalscorer. I want you to break that record, and I want you to score two goals in a World Cup,' and he's taken the challenge," Bartlett said, as per SABC Sports.
"So Mohau knows exactly what he needs to do – the first game, maybe even possible against Mexico, is a repeat of 2010, and hopefully we can do the same."
In Group A, South Africa were drawn against Mexico, South Korea, and the UEFA play-off winner between Denmark, North Macedonia, Ireland, and the Czech Republic.
Bartlett believes that Bafana can do well in the finals only if they maintain the confidence they have shown over the years.
"We also get Denmark if they go all the way [in the playoffs] and make the group stage, so there are quite a few repeats, but I think our boys have done well over the last two years, and they must take that confidence into the World Cup," he added.
"We've shown also we can go away from home and get results, and I think that's important – the boys shouldn't be overwhelmed playing the hosts.
"It will be tough, there's no doubt about it, but I think our boys are more than equipped to get a positive result – we need a positive result in the first game," he continued.
"Everybody wants to get to the knockout stages, but the first game is the most important to build on from to see how far we can go."
- Backpage
Nkota's dream
Even as he has been challenged by the Bafana legend, Nkota himself has made his dream known ahead of next year's bonanza.
"I won’t say it’s easy teams; they’re all the best teams, [but] for us it’s to just go and prove ourselves, raise our hands up, and we will do better in the games," the 21-year-old said.
“For me, I just go there to score; I want to score the first goals of the FIFA World Cup," he concluded.
- Backpage
Broos sends a warning
Although Bartlett is confident Bafana can register success, head coach Hugo Broos is cautious and is doubtful that his players can finish in first or second place.
"It's a tough draw. We have Mexico and probably Denmark, two big teams, so it will be difficult for us to finish in first or second place," the Belgian said.
"Maybe we can become one of the eight best third-placed teams. We have to focus on that," Broos concluded.
South Africa's captain, Ronwen Williams, thinks the 2026 draw is good but has warned that they need to wait until they play in order to gauge their ability.
"I think it's a good draw. I think it's one that people shouldn't look at names but just know that being there, it's going to be tough," the Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper said.
"We shouldn't start collecting points before we do the job; we need to have that mindset and also believe that we can go out there and give a good account of ourselves.
“Yeah, I think it’s a fair group, a good group, one that we believe that we can go and get out of that group," he continued.
"You can never say where you're going to get points and where you're going to drop them. Every game has its own challenges; we will go out to each game believing that we can win it and get results.
Before the World Cup participation, Bafana's immediate focus is on the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), which will start on December 21 and end on January 18, 2026.