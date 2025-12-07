Ex-Orlando Pirates forward Mohau Nkota challenged - 'I want you to score two goals in a World Cup' as 1998 France goalscorer believes Bafana Bafana 'are more than equipped' for 2026 finals

"I gave Mohau Nkota the challenge – I said to them, 'Listen, I stopped playing 20 years ago, and I'm still the second all-time leading goalscorer. I want you to break that record, and I want you to score two goals in a World Cup,' and he's taken the challenge," Bartlett said, as per SABC Sports.

"So Mohau knows exactly what he needs to do – the first game, maybe even possible against Mexico, is a repeat of 2010, and hopefully we can do the same."

In Group A, South Africa were drawn against Mexico, South Korea, and the UEFA play-off winner between Denmark, North Macedonia, Ireland, and the Czech Republic.

Bartlett believes that Bafana can do well in the finals only if they maintain the confidence they have shown over the years.

"We also get Denmark if they go all the way [in the playoffs] and make the group stage, so there are quite a few repeats, but I think our boys have done well over the last two years, and they must take that confidence into the World Cup," he added.

"We've shown also we can go away from home and get results, and I think that's important – the boys shouldn't be overwhelmed playing the hosts.

"It will be tough, there's no doubt about it, but I think our boys are more than equipped to get a positive result – we need a positive result in the first game," he continued.

"Everybody wants to get to the knockout stages, but the first game is the most important to build on from to see how far we can go."