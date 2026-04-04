Ex-Orlando Pirates coach explains why Bafana Bafana's loss to Panama 'was good, a wake-up call' ahead FIFA World Cup
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The main concern
A couple of days ago, Bafana Bafana hosted Panama in two FIFA international friendly games as preparations for the 2026 World Cup intensified.
The first meeting at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban ended 1-1, with the hosts losing the second one at the DHL Stadium in Cape Town 2-1.
This is not what the fans and Mzansi at large had anticipated.
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Lots of positives but...
Former Orlando Pirates coach Roger de Sa has explained why he feels the team could have done more.
“What I did notice was that we were lacking in the final third, not clinical. It’s not just a Bafana issue, but a South African problem in general in our leagues. The scoring rate of one out of five is not enough; we need one out of two. That’s on the negative,” De Sa told FARPost.
“There are lots of positives, though. The play in general was good, with interplay and creativity. The shape was good, counter attacking was good. Many positives.
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Loss, blessing in disguise?
“In terms of physicality, we are going to struggle. We will struggle on setpieces. Other teams will take advantage of that to hurt us. We’ve got to improve. In general, we were good," De Sa added.
“It’s not nice to lose ahead of the World Cup. But looking at it from another angle, the loss was good, a wake-up call, a reality check.
"It tells you where we should work on ourselves and not relax, going to the World Cup. We were supposed to win the first game; we had a better team. In the second game, we should have thought hard that this is about scoring. Now we have two months to rectify and improve our attitude," he concluded.
The big assignment
South Africa has never made it out of the group in the past, but coach Broos believes they can manage to break the jinx.
Bafana Bafana are in Group A with Mexico, the Czech Republic, and South Korea.