Ex-Orlando Pirates captain Innocent Maela reveals the qualities that make Mbekezeli Mbokazi ‘special’ - 'intelligence and his build-up adaptation'

His versatility also became a major asset for the Buccaneers, particularly during their recent continental exploits, where tactical flexibility was paramount to their success.

"I remember last season, we played a CAF Champions League match, there was a game where we played with a back three off the ball, on the ball, Mbekezeli had started as a left back. He played that game so well. So, he is a top defender, and I don’t want to say top centre-back, because I believe he can play in so many other positions."

Maela believes the youngster's left-footedness and character will take him even further: "He is a special boy, because he is a left-footer, you know, left-footers are special. And as a person, he is very humble also."