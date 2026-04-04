Ex-Orlando Pirates captain Innocent Maela reveals the qualities that make Mbekezeli Mbokazi ‘special’ - 'intelligence and his build-up adaptation'
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The first impression of a future star
In a world where young talents are often eased into the high-pressure environment of South African football, Mbekezeli Mbokazi took the front door off its hinges at Orlando Pirates.
Former captain Innocent Maela, who witnessed the defender's integration into the first team firsthand, admits that it didn't take long for the senior players to realise they were dealing with a unique specimen.
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'You feel that insimbi
"Ja, TLB obviously made an immediate impact," Maela told KickOff.
"The moment I met him, I could see how strong the boy was. That’s the first thing I noticed when I trained with him, ukuthi hey, this boy is strong! He is blessed with good physical qualities. He is strong, he is big, he is smart. Everyone knew that he was special when he started training with us. His physical contact, you feel that insimbi (iron)!"
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Beyond the physical attributes
While his raw power caught the eye initially, Maela was soon impressed by the technical nuances of Mbokazi’s game.
Modern defenders are required to be as comfortable on the ball as they are in the tackle, and the Chicago Fire-bound star proved he possessed the range to dictate play from the back.
"Then we started seeing the other qualities: his passing range, his intelligence, and his short passing. The way he reads the game. His build-up adaptation," Maela continued.
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'He is a top defender'
His versatility also became a major asset for the Buccaneers, particularly during their recent continental exploits, where tactical flexibility was paramount to their success.
"I remember last season, we played a CAF Champions League match, there was a game where we played with a back three off the ball, on the ball, Mbekezeli had started as a left back. He played that game so well. So, he is a top defender, and I don’t want to say top centre-back, because I believe he can play in so many other positions."
Maela believes the youngster's left-footedness and character will take him even further: "He is a special boy, because he is a left-footer, you know, left-footers are special. And as a person, he is very humble also."