Ex-Orlando Pirates boss Eric Tinkler explains shock Asante Kotoko departure as Betway Premiership return nears: 'I was given an offer to go back to a club in South Africa'

In a candid address to the Asante Kotoko playing squad following a disappointing 2-0 loss to Aduana FC, Eric Tinkler clarified the circumstances surrounding his resignation.

The former Bafana Bafana midfielder explained that the decision had been reached well in advance of the weekend’s fixture at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Addressing the players directly to ensure there was no confusion regarding his exit, Tinkler said: "It had nothing to do with performance. It had nothing to do with the result yesterday," Tinkler said, as quoted by FARPost.

"This was a decision I had already made last week. Obviously, the chairman [James Osei Brown] and myself managed to keep that very quiet, and the request was that I stay until this game, which is exactly what happened."

“I was given an offer to go back to a club in South Africa, and that is the main reason why I made the decision.”



