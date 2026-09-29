Ex-Orlando Pirates boss Eric Tinkler explains shock Asante Kotoko departure as Betway Premiership return nears: 'I was given an offer to go back to a club in South Africa'
- Backpage
Tinkler confirms South African return
In a candid address to the Asante Kotoko playing squad following a disappointing 2-0 loss to Aduana FC, Eric Tinkler clarified the circumstances surrounding his resignation.
The former Bafana Bafana midfielder explained that the decision had been reached well in advance of the weekend’s fixture at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.
Addressing the players directly to ensure there was no confusion regarding his exit, Tinkler said: "It had nothing to do with performance. It had nothing to do with the result yesterday," Tinkler said, as quoted by FARPost.
"This was a decision I had already made last week. Obviously, the chairman [James Osei Brown] and myself managed to keep that very quiet, and the request was that I stay until this game, which is exactly what happened."
“I was given an offer to go back to a club in South Africa, and that is the main reason why I made the decision.”
- Backpagepix
Durban City links intensify
While Tinkler did not explicitly name his next club during the farewell speech, he dropped a massive hint that validates ongoing reports linking him with a move to Durban City FC.
The coastal side is currently in the market for a new leader after parting ways with Khalil Ben Youssef on Saturday.
The move to Durban City would see Tinkler reunited with familiar faces, as he has previously worked under the club's current ownership during his successful tenure at Maritzburg United.
Durban City have struggled for consistency in the early stages of the current campaign, managing only seven points from their first seven outings.
- Backpage
Reflecting on a brief stint in Ghana
Tinkler’s time in the Ghana Premier League was notably short-lived, lasting only four competitive league games. During his tenure, he recorded one win, two draws, and a single defeat before deciding to call time on his adventure abroad.
The former SuperSport United manager has built a reputation as a reliable "fixer" in the South African top flight, having guided various teams to domestic silverware and continental finals.
His experience with heavyweights like Orlando Pirates and his ability to build competitive units at Sekhukhune United and Cape Town City make him one of the most sought-after coaches in the region.
What next for Durban City and Tinkler
With Tinkler now officially unattached, the football fraternity expects an announcement from Durban City in the coming days.
The club’s supporters are hopeful that his arrival will spark a turnaround in fortunes following a slow start that led to the exit of Ben Youssef.
For Asante Kotoko, the search for a successor begins immediately as they look to steady the ship following this high-profile managerial change.
While Tinkler's exit was managed quietly behind the scenes by Chairman James Osei Brown, the pressure is now on the Ghanaian giants to find a replacement who can replicate the ambition Tinkler initially brought to the role.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting