Ex-Mamelodi Sundowns striker Katlego Mphela believes Gaston Sirino could help Kaizer Chiefs - 'He's a winner'

BackpagepixClifton MabasaEx-Mamelodi Sundowns striker Katlego Mphela believes Gaston Sirino could help Kaizer Chiefs - 'He's a winner'Premier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsMamelodi Sundowns FCGaston SirinoRhulani MokwenaAl Ahly SCWydad CasablancaA former Bafana Bafana striker suggests the Soweto giants should sign Gaston Sirino during this transfer window. Mphela gives Chiefs advice on SirinoThe player is a free agent after Sundowns exitThe former striker played for both Downs & Amakhosi