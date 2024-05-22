Sead RamovicBackpagepix
Michael Madyira

Ex-Mamelodi Sundowns star urges Kaizer Chiefs to appoint TS Galaxy coach Sead Ramovic - 'He's got balls of steel, he's a big team coach'

Premier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsCape Town Spurs vs Kaizer ChiefsCape Town SpursSead RamovicPitso John MosimaneRoger De SaJose Peseiro

A former Masandawana winger has explained why he thinks the German would improve fortunes at Naturena.

  • Ramovic's star is on the rise in the PSL
  • He has improved things at TS Galaxy
  • A retired footballer wants to see him at Chiefs
