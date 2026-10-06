Ex-Mamelodi Sundowns star Rushine De Reuck makes honest admission on Bafana Bafana snub - 'Currently we’ve got good players'

Life after Mamelodi Sundowns has sparked a remarkable resurgence for Rushine De Reuck.

Having swapped the Masandawana bench for a leadership role in Tanzania, the 30-year-old has reinvented himself as the defensive heartbeat of Simba SC, where he now serves as club captain.

However, domestic brilliance in the NBC Premier League has yet to translate into a South African recall.

The veteran defender remains in the international wilderness, with his last appearance for Bafana Bafana dating back to a friendly against Angola in late 2022.