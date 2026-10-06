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Rushine De Reuck, Mamelodi SundownsBackpage
Samuel Nkosi

Ex-Mamelodi Sundowns star Rushine De Reuck makes honest admission on Bafana Bafana snub - 'Currently we’ve got good players'

Premier Soccer League
R. De Reuck
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Simba SC
South Africa
P. Mosimane
Simba SC vs Young Africans
Young Africans
Premier League
Simba SC vs Mashujaa
Mashujaa

Former Downs defender has broken his silence on the difficult task of reclaiming a spot in the South African national team. The Simba SC captain acknowledged the rising quality of the next generation but remains steadfast in his belief that he can still contribute to the Bafana cause.

  • Rushine De Reuck, Mamelodi SundownsBackpage

    A new chapter in Tanzania

    Life after Mamelodi Sundowns has sparked a remarkable resurgence for Rushine De Reuck.

    Having swapped the Masandawana bench for a leadership role in Tanzania, the 30-year-old has reinvented himself as the defensive heartbeat of Simba SC, where he now serves as club captain.

    However, domestic brilliance in the NBC Premier League has yet to translate into a South African recall.

    The veteran defender remains in the international wilderness, with his last appearance for Bafana Bafana dating back to a friendly against Angola in late 2022.

  • Rushine De Reuck, Simba SCSimba SC

    Respecting the rising stars

    Granting the defensive department a clean bill of health, South Africa currently boasts a wealth of options that have made breaking back into the national setup a daunting task for former regulars.

    Reflecting on the fierce battle for minutes, De Reuck conceded to FARPost that the quality at Pitso Mosimane's disposal is undeniable.

    “If we must be honest, in the centre-back roles, currently we’ve got good players,” the former Sundowns man remarked.

    He acknowledged that the bar has been raised significantly by a new wave of talent, noting that their experience against world-class attackers has solidified a backline that is now deeper and more resilient than ever before.


  • Monnapule Saleng Rushine De Reuckbackpagepix

    Ambition and professionalism

    Even as Bafana's new generation asserts its dominance, the talented defender isn't ready to close the chapter on his international career.

    The Simba captain remains convinced that his recent exploits in the Tanzanian Premier League prove he still belongs on the world stage, despite the intense competition for places in the national squad.

    "The players who are playing are young and playing at a high level. They are basically competing against top players.

    "But I still have ambitions to play for the national team. Of course, I still think I have the capacity to be able to achieve this," the defender noted.

    While the centre-back is clearly aware of the shifting dynamics within the South African setup, his desire to represent his country remains undimmed.

    De Reuck is betting on his veteran status and leadership qualities to serve as a vital resource for the national side should he earn a recall.


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  • Pitso Mosimane Bafana BafanaBackpagepix

    Focusing on Simba success

    De Reuck is refusing to let the prospect of a South African recall cloud his vision as he settles into life in Dar es Salaam.

    The Simba defender has adopted a level-headed mindset, prioritising his club commitments over any personal ambition to pull on the Bafana jersey once again.

    “It’s just for me to put my head down and continue to work hard. If it happens, obviously I will be very happy, but if it doesn’t, I am still going to do my best for Simba because I have a responsibility and a contract with them. So that’s where I am at,” the centre-back explained.

    By channelling his energy into the Tanzanian giants, De Reuck is ensuring he stays sharp should Mosimane come calling for a seasoned head to reinforce the national team’s defensive ranks.

    Whether his performances in East Africa will be sufficient to secure one last hurrah on the international stage remains to be seen.

Premier League
Simba SC crest
Simba SC
SIS
Young Africans crest
Young Africans
YOA
Premier League
Simba SC crest
Simba SC
SIS
Mashujaa crest
Mashujaa
MAS