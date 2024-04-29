Ex-Mamelodi Sundowns star Lovers Mohlala urges the team's fans to brace for potential disappointment in the Nedbank Cup semi-final - ‘They are currently at the same level as Liverpool’
The Brazilians’ recent outings have sparked scrutiny due to their waning performance levels across multiple competitions.
- Sundowns have drawn criticism for recent performances
- Ex-player Mohlala shares views on the team
- He compares the Brazilians’ drop in form to Liverpool