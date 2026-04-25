Ex-Mamelodi Sundowns star issues Iqraam Rayners advice to Miguel Cardoso as the Brazilians face potential PSL title disruptors Richards Bay
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Sundowns visit Natal Rich Boyz
Mamelodi Sundowns visit Richards Bay for Sunday's Premier Soccer League match at Umhlathuze Sports Complex.
The Brazilians are fighting to get back to the top of the log.
Coach Miguel Cardoso goes into Sunday's game spoiled for choice upfront where he has Brayan Leon and Iqraam Rayners as his main forwards.
Former Sunowns winger Koketso Mmotong has advised Cardoso on how he should handle Rayners who has seen Leon being preferred.
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How Cardoso should use Rayners
"It is necessary to strengthen our strike force; although we create scoring opportunities, conversion has been insufficient," Mmotong told KickOff.
"Miguel Cardoso should commence matches with Iqraam Rayners, as he did in the previous game.
"In the last game, Rayners was substituted prematurely. While he was closely marked, he was gradually gaining momentum.
"As the match progresses, openings generally increase, and this is when a player like Rayners becomes critical.
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Downs confront the Umhlathuze conundrum
Richards Bay have made Umhlathuze Sports Complex a fortress where it is difficult for visitors to come out with maximum points.
"Richards Bay is a very resilient team, especially at home," added Mmotong.
"Their coach, Papi Zothwane, is well-acquainted with their strengths and tactics. The encounter will be challenging; however, we are confident in our ability to succeed.
"Smaller stadiums tend to pose additional difficulties for big teams."
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Pressure on Sundowns
"There is significant pressure on Sundowns this season," Mmotong continued.
"Unlike previous seasons, where a single win could largely secure the title by this point, conceding even a single point is now costly.
The KwaZulu-Natal outfit represents a substantial threat, particularly given their home advantage.
"Securing only one point against Richards Bay would be unfavourable, especially since Orlando Pirates are scoring frequently," he added.
"This season is arguably the most challenging for Sundowns, but there is still considerable time remaining, and many outcomes remain possible."