Ex-Mamelodi Sundowns star issues Iqraam Rayners advice to Miguel Cardoso as the Brazilians face potential PSL title disruptors Richards Bay

Mamelodi Sundowns visit Richards Bay for Sunday's Premier Soccer League match at Umhlathuze Sports Complex.

The Brazilians are fighting to get back to the top of the log.

Coach Miguel Cardoso goes into Sunday's game spoiled for choice upfront where he has Brayan Leon and Iqraam Rayners as his main forwards.

Former Sunowns winger Koketso Mmotong has advised Cardoso on how he should handle Rayners who has seen Leon being preferred.