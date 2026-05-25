Ex-Mamelodi Sundowns star hails Miguel Cardoso after CAF Champions League glory sparks debate - 'Some will say he didn't win anything domestically, but you can't win everything'

After ten years of waiting, Miguel Cardoso finally delivered Mamelodi Sundowns’ second star after guiding them to CAF Champions League glory on Sunday night against AS FAR in Morocco.

In what was a turbulent season for the Portuguese mentor, with his credentials repeatedly questioned and sections of the Masandawana faithful calling for his departure, he ultimately rose above the noise to steer his side to a historic continental triumph.

While celebrations continue, not all Sundowns supporters are convinced, with some arguing that he failed to defend the Premier Soccer League title and questioning whether he can truly handle the pressure of domestic dominance after ending the 2025/26 campaign without local silverware.



