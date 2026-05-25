Ex-Mamelodi Sundowns star hails Miguel Cardoso after CAF Champions League glory sparks debate - 'Some will say he didn't win anything domestically, but you can't win everything'
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A decade of continental yearning
After ten years of waiting, Miguel Cardoso finally delivered Mamelodi Sundowns’ second star after guiding them to CAF Champions League glory on Sunday night against AS FAR in Morocco.
In what was a turbulent season for the Portuguese mentor, with his credentials repeatedly questioned and sections of the Masandawana faithful calling for his departure, he ultimately rose above the noise to steer his side to a historic continental triumph.
While celebrations continue, not all Sundowns supporters are convinced, with some arguing that he failed to defend the Premier Soccer League title and questioning whether he can truly handle the pressure of domestic dominance after ending the 2025/26 campaign without local silverware.
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The Cardoso impact and the trade-off
While some critics have pointed toward a lack of domestic silverware this season, Wayne Arendse is adamant that Cardoso prioritised the correct trophy.
The former defender admitted that the coach had to navigate a minefield of fixture congestion and fitness issues to reach the final, making the victory even more impressive under the circumstances.
"It's difficult for him because he had to deal with injuries and a lot of games in a short space of time, but I think he got the big one, and this is the one Sundowns have been chasing for ten years," Arendse told SABC Sport.
"Some people will say he didn't win anything domestically, but if he had to choose because you can't win everything, I'm sure he would've chosen to win the Champions League."
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'Exciting moment'
Speaking on the brighter side of things, as the Yellow Nation buzzes with celebration and basks in renewed excitement, he reflected on how the long and demanding journey has finally come full circle, with patience and persistence paying off in the end.
"It's an exciting moment for the club and for all Sundowns supporters," he stated.
"I think it's long overdue.
"To finally see it pay off is a good feeling because you can see how persistent this team is.
"They were knocked out in the semis, then they were knocked out in the final, but they kept on going, and they kept on signing new players because they really wanted it."
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What comes next for Sundowns?
With the 'big one' finally restored to the trophy cabinet in Chloorkop, attention now turns to sustaining continental supremacy under Cardoso’ stewardship heading into the new campaign.
The focus shifts firmly to building momentum, chasing further silverware, and sharpening the edge ahead of a high-stakes FIFA Club World Cup challenge, with confidence and belief soaring after a landmark African triumph.