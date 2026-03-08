Ex-Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena sends strong warning to his MC Alger troops, 'There is no player bigger than the club'
Reprieve for Mokwena
Rhulani Mokwena heaved a huge sigh of relief after MC Alger hammered Mostaganem 5-0 in an Algerian Ligue 1 encounter on Saturday.
MC Alger had gone into the match fresh from a four-match winless run, which exerted pressure on Mokwena.
Mokwena's warning
"Kibri is a coached option, and we can't disclose what's going on inside the changing rooms... But he will be back soon," Mokwena said as per KickOff.
"There is no player bigger than the club. Congratulations to the team for this win.
"I think we played well even in the first half, even though we didn't score, but in the second half we were more decisive, and the mentality of the team was excellent," added the former Orlando Pirates coach.
"I offer this win to all the fans who stayed behind us and supported us after the recent difficult results."
Mokwena on his MC Alger future
The difficult run of form prior to Saturday's win led to widespread speculation about Mokwena's future at MC Alger, and he commented on the situation.
“I don’t want to do speeches; we have leaders in the group. The result on the pitch speaks for itself. Teams that want their coach to stay, they win those types of games," Mokwena said.
“Football is a game of mistakes, and never, ever, ever, ever, I’m not this person. I’m very grateful that I was raised in this manner; I will never throw the players under the bus.
“It’s my mistakes, my decisions [that cost us]. These players, they’ve given me nothing but their best from the day I arrived here," he added.
“What was important for the season was to do better than last season in all competitions. This was the objective."
Libyan interest in Mokwena
Reports have emerged suggesting that Mokwena is a wanted man in Libya.
Thembinkosi Lorch's team, Al Ittihad SC, are said to have held talks with Mokwena and the two could be reunited after working together at Pirates, Mamelodi Sundowns, and Wydad Casablanca.