Ex-Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi raises questions over Bafana Bafana's defence unit ahead of World Cup finals - 'I ask myself serious questions'
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Who are Bafana's trusted defenders under Broos?
Hugo Broos is known as a conservative coach, one who likes maintaining the same players so long as they keep their performance high.
Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates players have formed the backbone of Broos' teams, and this norm is expected to be maintained going into the World Cup.
However, Golden Arrows head coach Manqoba Mngqithi has raised a question on the quality of Bafana's backline. At left back, the Belgian has heavily relied on Down's Aubrey Modiba, who at times is deputised by Norwegian-based Samkelo Kabini.
Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Siyabonga Ngezana and Nkosinathi Sibisi have been primary options for the central defence unit.
At right back Khuliso Mudau and Thapelo Morena of Sundowns and Polokwane City FC’s Thabang Matuludi have been Broos' trusted soldiers.
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Serious questions
Although Mngqithi is satisfied with the fullback options, his worry is about the central defence.
“And I believe Hugo has done very well for the country from the beginning up until now. He has been exceptional…. But there are areas in that national team that I ask myself serious questions,” the former Sundowns tactician told Arrows Up Back Through.
“I ask myself serious questions about the central defence of that national team. And I ask myself serious questions about the defence. I wouldn’t want to go deep, but I’m just not too sure about the central defence yet, whether it’s resolute enough to sustain the pressure of what the opponents can bring," he added.
“I think the right channel is solid with Mudau, Matuludi and potentially Morena. But I think there is still a lot to be improved when it comes to the defensive side of our left channel.”
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Eyes on World Cup
South Africa will be part of the participants in the upcoming global showpiece set to be staged in Canada, the United States and Mexico.
The World Cup finals will mark Bafana's second international engagement within one year after the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, where they were eliminated at the Round of 16 stage.
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One more friendly for Bafana
In March, the national team faced Panama twice, and before heading to the finals, the South African Football Association (SAFA) is expected to line up another friendly game.
“There has to be another friendly that is for sure in June, so for the moment we don’t know which team or what country, but on the other side I would like to play maybe against a European team or maybe an Asian team," Broos revealed in an earlier interview.
"Because we’ve got to play against South Korea (in the World Cup). So, we will see in the next weeks, and I hope that we will surely have an opponent for June.”