Ex-Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi raises questions over Bafana Bafana's defence unit ahead of World Cup finals - 'I ask myself serious questions'

Hugo Broos is known as a conservative coach, one who likes maintaining the same players so long as they keep their performance high.

Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates players have formed the backbone of Broos' teams, and this norm is expected to be maintained going into the World Cup.

However, Golden Arrows head coach Manqoba Mngqithi has raised a question on the quality of Bafana's backline. At left back, the Belgian has heavily relied on Down's Aubrey Modiba, who at times is deputised by Norwegian-based Samkelo Kabini.

Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Siyabonga Ngezana and Nkosinathi Sibisi have been primary options for the central defence unit.

At right back Khuliso Mudau and Thapelo Morena of Sundowns and Polokwane City FC’s Thabang Matuludi have been Broos' trusted soldiers.