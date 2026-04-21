Ex-Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates star offers Cassius Mailula advice as KV Kortrijk loan deal nears expiration: 'For his growth, he needs to stay in Europe'
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Mailula's contract situation
Cassius Mailula spent the 2025/26 season on loan at Belgian second-tier side KV Kortrijk from Major League Soccer side Toronto FC.
The loan deal expires at the end of June, while his contract with Toronto runs out in December.
That might place Mailula's future in uncertainty as the year progresses as former Mamelodi Sundowns forward Katlego Mashego shares some advice.
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Mailula's struggles in Belgium
Mailula has managed just three appearances for Kortrijk this season as he struggled for game time.
Having arrived in Belgium after featuring in three games and scoring a goal at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, Mailula had a spruced-up profile.
But after struggling to make an impact at Kortrijk, that complicates his future at the club.
His parent club Toronto might not be impressed by how he performed this season.
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Mailula gets advice from Mashego
“I think for his growth he needs to stay in Europe,” said Mashego as per iDiksi Times.
“I think he needs to stay at that level, and Belgium, like we all know, is a league where, you know, talent is fast produced. And I think if he stays in that league, he is probably going to become one of the best players.
“But I don’t know what his situation is with Toronto, if he still wants to go back there. But he did well for them, and I think his team now in Belgium got promotion," the retired footballer known as Mahoota added.
“So, I think he should stay there, play in that league, you know, learn a little bit, and then grow as a player, and then after that, he can make a bigger move to another big European league."
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US move not a mistake
“Well, it wasn’t a mistake [moving to the MLS] because a move is a move,” Mashego continued.
“I think there are financial implications in that he probably needed the money; the agents are there as well, playing a different role. So, I think he went to a league where it’s a bit difficult in the USA. Football is not viewed as something big.
“I would have preferred for him to go to a smaller team in Europe to grow because at Sundowns he was already doing well.
"So, he would have maybe by now played, probably for a bigger European club.”