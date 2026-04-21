Ex-Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates star offers Cassius Mailula advice as KV Kortrijk loan deal nears expiration: 'For his growth, he needs to stay in Europe'

“I think for his growth he needs to stay in Europe,” said Mashego as per iDiksi Times.

“I think he needs to stay at that level, and Belgium, like we all know, is a league where, you know, talent is fast produced. And I think if he stays in that league, he is probably going to become one of the best players.

“But I don’t know what his situation is with Toronto, if he still wants to go back there. But he did well for them, and I think his team now in Belgium got promotion," the retired footballer known as Mahoota added.

“So, I think he should stay there, play in that league, you know, learn a little bit, and then grow as a player, and then after that, he can make a bigger move to another big European league."