Ex-Kaizer Chiefs tactician-led PSL outfit vow to kill Orlando Pirates' title hopes in bid to beat Amakhosi to CAF Confederation Cup ticket: 'We don't see anything that can disrupt us'

Orlando Pirates will go top of the table on Saturday if they beat AmaZulu at the Orlando Amstel Arena from 15h00 SAT.

Currently, Bucs are second on the table with 55 points from 24 games, one match more than leaders Mamelodi Sundowns who will be on contienntal outing against Esperance in the second leg of the CAF Champions League semi-final.

Victory will ensure Bucs keep alive their title ambition.



