Ex-Kaizer Chiefs tactician-led PSL outfit vow to kill Orlando Pirates' title hopes in bid to beat Amakhosi to CAF Confederation Cup ticket: 'We don't see anything that can disrupt us'
Pirates' current stand
Orlando Pirates will go top of the table on Saturday if they beat AmaZulu at the Orlando Amstel Arena from 15h00 SAT.
Currently, Bucs are second on the table with 55 points from 24 games, one match more than leaders Mamelodi Sundowns who will be on contienntal outing against Esperance in the second leg of the CAF Champions League semi-final.
Victory will ensure Bucs keep alive their title ambition.
AmaZulu's hope
Fourth-placed Usuthu still hope to beat Kaizer Chiefs to the top-three position despite the latter's advantage.
AmaZulu, who are coached by former Amakhosi tactician Arthur Zwane are fourth with 39 points from the 24 fixtures.
The Soweto giants are third having collected 45 points in the 23 games played, but Zwane's men alongside Sekhukhune still feel they have a chance to get the CAF Confederation Cup slot.
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We want to give Pirates a hard time
AmaZulu winger Andiswa Sithole insists they want a win this weekend since they have been working for the same.
“We have been preparing very well for Pirates,” the attacker told the media.
“The mood in camp is great, and we are motivated to go all out because Pirates are our direct competitors for those top spots on the log. We want to give Pirates a hard time."
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Nothing can stop AmaZulu
Usuthu have also sent a notice to the Glamour Boys, insisting nothing can stop them.
“We really want to climb up the table to boost our chances of finishing in the top three," Sithole continued.
We don’t see anything that can disrupt us now because the aim is to win all our remaining games, starting with Pirates.”