Ex-Kaizer Chiefs star Willard Katsande pleads for patience with Nasreddine Nabi - 'The coach needs at least four transfer windows'
The Tunisian led Amakhosi to a promising start in the 2024-25 PSL campaign but remains under pressure to break the Soweto giants' trophy drought.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP CHANNEL!
- Nabi joined Chiefs before the start of this season
- He is tasked with ending Chiefs' nine-year trophy drought
- But Katsande says the coach needs time