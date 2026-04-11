Ex-Kaizer Chiefs star warns Orlando Pirates PSL title 'is done, I’m sorry, my brother, and Mamelodi Sundowns will not slip up'

This season, Orlando Pirates fans were highly hopeful that their team would eventually lift the Premier Soccer League title.

Their ambitions were inspired by Bucs' double domestic trophies, the Carling Knockout and the MTN8. Elimination from the CAF Champions League was also seen as a likely blessing in disguise, but the Soweto giants have failed to run clear of their closest rivals, Mamelodi Sundowns.

On Friday, the Buccaneers fans watched helplessly as their team settled for a draw against Richards Bay. To them, this is not a time to drop points, but every game should be won in order to boost their chances of ending Sundowns' PSL dominance.