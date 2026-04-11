Ex-Kaizer Chiefs star warns Orlando Pirates PSL title 'is done, I’m sorry, my brother, and Mamelodi Sundowns will not slip up'
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Is Bucs' PSL dream over?
This season, Orlando Pirates fans were highly hopeful that their team would eventually lift the Premier Soccer League title.
Their ambitions were inspired by Bucs' double domestic trophies, the Carling Knockout and the MTN8. Elimination from the CAF Champions League was also seen as a likely blessing in disguise, but the Soweto giants have failed to run clear of their closest rivals, Mamelodi Sundowns.
On Friday, the Buccaneers fans watched helplessly as their team settled for a draw against Richards Bay. To them, this is not a time to drop points, but every game should be won in order to boost their chances of ending Sundowns' PSL dominance.
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'It's over, sorry'
Former Kaizer Chiefs star Junior Khanye believes Bucs will not win the PSL title and that Masandawana are in a prime position to retain it.
“Even the two-point gap was difficult, but you could give them a chance. But truly speaking, when you talk about Sundowns, you are talking about eight-time champions, players that are going to the semi-final of the Champions League, and they do that every year," Khanye said as per iDiski Times.
"Seasoned players who hardly play, and they’ve got a lot of young players who are not even being given a chance – I don’t think Pirates will come back."
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When did Pirates drop out of the league race?
Khanye stated that the Sea Robbers lost the marathon after their game against Siwelele and when they lost to Downs.
“Today [Friday], sealed it, and for me the league was already gone with that two-point gap, especially after that Siwelele game and the fact they lost to Sundowns," he added.
"They shouldn’t have allowed themselves to lose that Sundowns game. They should have at least played to a draw. I mean, it’s a marathon, and you are competing with people who can stay on top of the table, especially in the second round; they are peaking at the right time."
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Sundowns at different levels
The retired South African star also explained that currently, Sundowns are at a different level psychologically, and this will help them beat Pirates to the title.
“Now, they are busy in the Champions League. Where do you think their level is psychologically? And they are going to be motivated, starting the semi-final away in Tunisia first. There is no game in the Betway Premiership that they will slip and lose," Khanye continued.
“Yes, they could win some of them ugly, like against a Polokwane City, who can be difficult, but Sundowns know how to win. They can bring on Peter Shalulile, who’ll score one goal, and they win. So, it’s done. I’m sorry, my brother.”
Indeed, Pirates head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou acknowledged that they might need favours from other teams now to stop Downs. The Moroccan said they would watch the Richards Bay-Sundowns game with intense interest, given the effects it might have on the race.