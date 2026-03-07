Ex-Kaizer Chiefs star tells Orlando Pirates to sign forgotten Bafana Bafana star 'Bucs can be able to compete in the Champions League'
Why Pirates need Lakay and Mabasa
Although Orlando Pirates are not particularly struggling in getting goals, two strikers have been suggested to make their attacking department even more lethal.
By some standards, Bucs' season can be described as a success so far after winning the MTN8 and the Carling Knockout.
The Soweto giants are firmly in the Premier Soccer League title race and are giving Mamelodi Sundowns a strong challenge.
However, elimination from the CAF Champions League and the Nedbank Cup remain their biggest setbacks. For them to achieve success, especially in the continental form, two strikers have been suggested as the solution.
According to former Kaizer Chiefs forward Junior Khanye, Abdeslam Ouaddou needs Tshegofatso Mabasa and to sign Ceramica Cleopatra striker Fagrie Lakay.
Who can help Bucs compete?
“Put in a letter through to Stellenbosch three months before the season ends and tell them we want Mabasa back,” Khanye told iDiski TV.
“So that they can avoid what happened against Polokwane City [struggling to score and leaving it late].
“You bring Fagrie Lakay. I mean the one that’s in Egypt so that they can be able to compete in the Champions League.”
Can Ouaddou bring back Mabasa?
Despite the attacker's achievements with Bucs, the Moroccan tactician overlooked him, and he ended up at Stellenbosch on loan terms.
Mabasa fell down the pecking order as Ouaddou preferred using Yanela Mbuthuma, Evidence Makhopa, and, at times, Radiopane Boitumelo.
When he was pressed to explain why Mabasa did not regularly play before he left, Ouaddou claimed it was all down to tactics.
“To be honest, many people are asking me that question [about Mabasa’s absence]. First of all, I don’t have any issue with Mabasa,” the former Marumo Gallants coach opened up in a previous interview.
“He’s a player that I love; he’s a good guy, he’s a good striker, and now I have a lot of strikers. Sometimes, tactically, the profile of the defence we are going to play influences the choice of striker."
How is Lakay faring?
The 28-year-old forward has been in Egypt for the last four years. He joined Pyramids FC and signed a two-and-a-half-year deal in 2022 when he left Cape Town City.
His time at Pyramids was complicated when DR Congo striker Fiston Mayele was signed from Young Africans and was preferred by coach Krunoslav Jurčić.
Limited playtime saw him seek greener pastures, and he signed for Ceramica Cleopatra FC in October 2024. His performance was impressive in the 2024/25 season, and the club made his contract permanent at the beginning of the current campaign.
Considered a forgotten Bafana Bafana star, Lakay has been impressive for his Egyptian Premier League club. He has made 19 league appearances, scored five goals, and contributed four assists.