Ex-Kaizer Chiefs star tells Orlando Pirates to sign forgotten Bafana Bafana star 'Bucs can be able to compete in the Champions League'

Although Orlando Pirates are not particularly struggling in getting goals, two strikers have been suggested to make their attacking department even more lethal.

By some standards, Bucs' season can be described as a success so far after winning the MTN8 and the Carling Knockout.

The Soweto giants are firmly in the Premier Soccer League title race and are giving Mamelodi Sundowns a strong challenge.

However, elimination from the CAF Champions League and the Nedbank Cup remain their biggest setbacks. For them to achieve success, especially in the continental form, two strikers have been suggested as the solution.

According to former Kaizer Chiefs forward Junior Khanye, Abdeslam Ouaddou needs Tshegofatso Mabasa and to sign Ceramica Cleopatra striker Fagrie Lakay.