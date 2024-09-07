Veli Mothwa, Bafana Bafana, July 2021Backpagepix
Michael Madyira

Ex-Kaizer Chiefs star slams Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos for Veli Mothwa decision - 'We were let down by him'

Africa Cup of Nations QualificationSouth AfricaSouth Sudan vs South AfricaSouth SudanSouth Africa vs UgandaUgandaV. MothwaR. WilliamsR. GossS. ChainePremier Soccer League

Two stunning goals by the Cranes denied South Africa victory in their own backyard as Thalente Mbatha saved the situation.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Uganda scored two stunning goals from distance
  • The goals almost sank Bafana
  • Khanye apportions blame on Mothwa

CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP CHANNEL!
Article continues below