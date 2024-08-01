Khanyisa Mayo, Cape Town CityBackpage
Michael Madyira

Ex-Kaizer Chiefs star Patrick Mayo waxes lyrical about North African football but insists he 'can't choose a team for Khanyisa'

Premier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsMamelodi Sundowns FCCape Town City FCKhanyisa MayoTransfers

The former Amakhosi player is torn between deciding which club he thinks would be the best for his Cape Town City son.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Mayo is said to be a wanted man by Chiefs and Downs
  • There is also reported North African interest
  • His father joins in talk about his future
Article continues below