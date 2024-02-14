Ex-Kaizer Chiefs star Khama Billiat set to join Zimbabwean giants Dynamos FC - Report

BackpageMichael MadyiraEx-Kaizer Chiefs star Khama Billiat set to join Zimbabwean giants Dynamos FC - ReportPremier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsRoyal AM vs Kaizer ChiefsRoyal AMFormer Kaizer Chiefs attacker Khama Billiat is reportedly close to joining a new club following eight months of being unattached.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowBilliat has been clubless since June 2023He has struggled to find a PSL clubThe attacker is now set to return to his home country