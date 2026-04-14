Ex-Kaizer Chiefs star Jabu Mahlangu makes passionate plea to Orlando Pirates' Relebohile Mofokeng: 'You have to surpass all of us but don't listen to the noise'
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Mofokeng on fire
Relebohile Mofokeng is playing arguably the best football of his career and is being touted as the PSL Footballer of the Season.
The Orlando Pirates midfielder is also likely to go to the 2026 FIFA World Cup with Bafana Bafana.
There has also been talk that his talent deserves a grander stage in Europe.
Former Kaizer Chiefs star Jabu Mahlangu has come in to hail Mofokeng while advising him to keep his head low.
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The danger to Mofokeng's career
“To you, Rele, boy, you’re a star, you have a great future, my boy. This is my advice to you," said Mahlangu as per iDiski Times.
"You have to surpass all of us, including the Steve Lekoeleas and whoever; you must achieve more than us, you have the talent to do that, my boy.
“I’m humbly asking you not to listen to people who try to compare you with whoever, because it can be dangerous to your career. Don’t listen to that,” he added.
“I know you’re a very humble boy. Take one day at a time, one training session or game at a time. Compete with yourself so that you can improve."
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'Don’t listen to the noise'
“I can see you’re on the right track, you’re doing that very well. Now, the noise, I’m pleading with you, don’t listen to the noise because it's too much," said Mahlangu.
“Stay focused, boy, and don’t listen to the noise because it can destroy you if you pay attention to it.
"I know that I’ve seen you. I don’t know you personally, but I’ve heard from people close to you that you are a very humble boy, and I can see from your personality that you are very humble.
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Mofokeng's potential to be one of the greatest in the world
“So, I’m saying, keep it up, boy. You’ve got all the talent to be one of the greatest players in Africa and the world. I don’t count South Africa," continued the former Amakhosi and Pirates star.
“But the way you have such amazing talent, we love you, and I wish for God to protect you.
"I wish for you to stay injury-free, and I wish you next season to go and play in Europe, and I wish you well in all your future endeavours.
“And good luck for all the upcoming games as a Pirates and Bafana Bafana. Keep it well."