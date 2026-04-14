Ex-Kaizer Chiefs star Jabu Mahlangu makes passionate plea to Orlando Pirates' Relebohile Mofokeng: 'You have to surpass all of us but don't listen to the noise'

Relebohile Mofokeng is playing arguably the best football of his career and is being touted as the PSL Footballer of the Season.

The Orlando Pirates midfielder is also likely to go to the 2026 FIFA World Cup with Bafana Bafana.

There has also been talk that his talent deserves a grander stage in Europe.

Former Kaizer Chiefs star Jabu Mahlangu has come in to hail Mofokeng while advising him to keep his head low.